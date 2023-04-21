Call for help in areas where there is no cellular signal? With an Iphone 14 you can – Targatocn.it

How many times, in the event of a request for help for a mountain rescue, is the main problem the lack of connection and therefore the impossibility of making a call or sending a message? If you are in a group, which is always desirable, it is one of the trip or excursion companions who moves to look for a covered area, but if you are alone, perhaps injured, it is not difficult to imagine what the consequences could be.
There are still many areas not covered by signal in Italy, starting from the Alpine ones of the Granda. But technology can be an important, even vital aid. A very important service has been activated for a few weeks just when you are in a situation of lack of coverage. Sure, at the moment it’s limited to the last born in the Iphone house, but it’s still a start.
And Piedmont is the pilot region, for all of Italy. This was announced by the regional councilor for health Genesio Luigi Icardi.
In fact, the innovative Security Service has been active in our area since last Tuesday 28 March SOS Emergency by Apple, which allows iPhone 14 users to send and receive messages with emergency services when outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.
The operational chain is activated by the call sent via the Apple “SOS Emergency via satellite” service and allows for the correct interface with the national emergency call collection and management system.
Thanks to new technologies, all models in the iPhone 14 line can connect directly to a satellite, thanks to a combination of deeply integrated hardware and software components. SOS Emergency provides the ability for a satellite to share critical information with emergency services.
For Italy Apple has identified Piedmont Region Zero Health Authoritywith its NUE exchanges, as the National Structure for receiving requests via Iphone 14.
This innovative service puts the smartphone user in contact with sorting centers where Apple-trained emergency specialists work and who, for SOS Emergencies on the Italian territory, will contact Azienda Sanitaria Zero Regione Piemonte, through its NUE 112 exchanges.
From an operational point of view, the new Service allows users of the iPhone 14 models to activate an emergency satellite connection, even in the absence of any connection. In particular, the satellite transmits an instruction form to the user in difficulty to communicate the emergency request to the NUE Center in Piedmont, which in turn routes it in real time to the competent Emergency Center in Italy.
The first two emergency calls managed by the 112 Central Station in Piedmont through Apple’s new SOS Emergency Security Service via satellite were located in Sicily (Nebrodi Park) and in Abruzzo (Gran Sasso National Park).
The Councilor for Health of Piedmont notes the importance of this service, which recognizes the ability of Azienza Zero and the professionalism of the NUE 112 operators of Piedmont, adding the willingness to activate further collaborations with other companies in the telephony sector.
NUE 112, we remind you, is the single emergency number, the one where all calls and requests for intervention arrive, which are transferred from here to the body in charge of intervening on the basis of need, from the fire brigade to the carabinieri.
The agreement between Apple and Azienda Sanitaria Zero Regione Piemonte has a two-year term. Next summer, the season in which the mountains are busiest, will be an excellent testing ground for testing this important new service.