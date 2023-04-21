Call for help in areas where there is no cellular signal? With an Iphone 14 you can – Targatocn.it

How many times, in the event of a request for help for a mountain rescue, is the main problem the lack of connection and therefore the impossibility of making a call or sending a message? If you are in a group, which is always desirable, it is one of the trip or excursion companions who moves to look for a covered area, but if you are alone, perhaps injured, it is not difficult to imagine what the consequences could be.

There are still many areas not covered by signal in Italy, starting from the Alpine ones of the Granda. But technology can be an important, even vital aid. A very important service has been activated for a few weeks just when you are in a situation of lack of coverage. Sure, at the moment it’s limited to the last born in the Iphone house, but it’s still a start.

And Piedmont is the pilot region, for all of Italy. This was announced by the regional councilor for health Genesio Luigi Icardi.

In fact, the innovative Security Service has been active in our area since last Tuesday 28 March SOS Emergency by Apple, which allows iPhone 14 users to send and receive messages with emergency services when outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

The operational chain is activated by the call sent via the Apple “SOS Emergency via satellite” service and allows for the correct interface with the national emergency call collection and management system.