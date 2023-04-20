Calliopi is hanging out with her ex-husband’s wife | Entertainment

The singer Kaliopi Bukle broke up with her first husband three decades ago, and now she has revealed that she has a great relationship with him, as well as with his new wife.

Source: Marija Mladjen/ATAImages

Although she separated from her first husband Romeo Grill 30 years ago, Kaliopi does not hide that she can call her ex-partner in the middle of the night, and his wife even came to support her at the promotion of the new duet “Znam”, which she recorded with a colleague and friend. Željko Samardžić.

“That’s when I can mostly call him because he’s in the studio working. I know where he is. We’re here today as a family. Romeo came with his wife, she is my closest friend. We live like that. I always say that my child has two mothers, it was a while ago Romeo said: ‘Romeo has three wives’. We became friends so much, that’s right,” the singer exclaimed.

The singer lost her father last year, and she learned the sad news on the day when she was scheduled for two concerts in a row – “I lost my dad last year, it was very hard for me. The day I was informed that he passed away, I had a concert at I had two concerts in a row. We did everything superbly, I sang like never before, I had the feeling that he was next to me, but if you were to ask me now about any detail from that concert, I don’t remember anything. That was very difficult for me. Life carries everything. We should live in the moment, we don’t know what will happen tomorrow”.

Kaliopi also spoke about her long-term friendship with Željko Samardžić – “These are real and true friendships. People in the world of show business like to talk about how much they love each other, and then some scandal comes. This friendship of ours is pure and normal, familiar,” said the singer, when asked if she had ever kept something quiet from Željka or if he had told her:

“I don’t believe it. We are very transparent. We talk about thoughts, emotions and that’s why we got to this point where we can say: ‘Let’s go!’ Of course, without Romeo, this spontaneity would not exist. Fortunately, the song is there, we found ourselves in that song from the first. In the song, I find a lot of moments that I identify with him, as well as personal ones, and mostly there are moments of all of us”.

(WORLD/24sedam)

