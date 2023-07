(LaPresse) Joe Biden’s new little gaffe at the press conference after the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. The American president addressed Volodymyr Zelensky calling him “Vladimir”, the Russian equivalent of the name “Volodymyr”, and above all Putin’s name. Biden immediately corrected himself by saying: “Me and Mr. Zelensky”. (LaPresse)

July 13, 2023 – Updated July 13, 2023, 11:59 am

