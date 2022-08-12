A new Caltech project called COMAP will give us a new perspective on the early days of galaxy formation. Sometime around 400 million years after our universe was born, the first stars began to form. This marked the end of the so-called dark ages of the universe and the beginning of a new age of light. Over time, more and more galaxies began to take shape and became “factories” for making new stars. This process reached a peak some 4 billion years after the Big Bang.

Fortunately for astronomers, this past epoch can still be observed. Distant light takes time to reach us, and powerful telescopes can capture light from galaxies and stars billions of years ago (our universe is 13.8 billion years old). However, the details of “this chapter” in our cosmic history are murky, as most of the stars that were forming at the time were faint and obscured by dust.

Caltech’s COMAP (CO Mapping Array Project) project will give us a new glimpse into this era of galaxy formation. It will help answer questions about what exactly is causing the rapid increase in the production of stars in the universe.

“When looking at galaxies from this period, most instruments would probably see the ‘tip of the iceberg,'” said Kieran Cleary, the project’s principal investigator and associate director of Caltech’s Owens Valley Radio Astronomy Observatory (OVRO). See what’s hidden underneath.”

In the current phase of the project, OVRO’s 10.4-meter “Leighton” radio disk is being used to study the most common types of galaxy-forming galaxies distributed in space and time. This includes galaxies that are too dim or obscured by dust to be seen any other way. Radio observations track cold hydrogen gas, the raw material for making stars. This gas is not easy to locate directly, so COMAP measures bright radio signals from carbon monoxide gas, which is always present with hydrogen. COMAP’s radio cameras are the most powerful cameras ever built to detect these radio signals.

The first scientific results of the project have just been published in seven papers in The Astrophysical Journal. Based on observations a year after a planned five-year survey, COMAP has set an upper limit on how much cold gas must be present in the galaxies studied, including those that are typically too dim and dusty to see. While the project has yet to directly detect a carbon monoxide signal, these early results suggest it is on track to do so by the end of its initial five-year survey, and will eventually paint the most comprehensive history of star formation in the universe to date.

“Looking into the future of the project, our goal is to use this technology to continuously look further and further in time,” Cleary said. “From 4 billion years after the Big Bang, we will keep pushing back until we reach the age of the first stars and galaxies, which is billions of years ago.”

Co-principal investigator Anthony Readhead, Robinson Professor Emeritus of Astronomy, said COMAP will not only see the first epochs of stars and galaxies, but also their epic declines. “We’re going to see star formation ebb and flow like ocean tides,” he said.

COMAP works by capturing blurry radio images of galaxy clusters over cosmic time, rather than sharp images of individual galaxies. This ambiguity allows astronomers to efficiently capture all the radio light from the larger pool of galaxies, even the faintest and dustiest galaxies never seen before.

“In this way, we can find the average properties of typical, faint galaxies without needing to know the positions of any individual galaxies very precisely,” Cleary explained. “It’s like using a thermometer to find the temperature of a large amount of water, rather than analyzing the motion of individual water molecules.”