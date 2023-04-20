CAM: the new cultural center of the Consolata missionaries

Yesterday, April 19, “CAM – Cultures and Mission” was inaugurated: a place open to knowledge, dialogue and comparison, created by the Istituto Missioni Consolata in the Mother House of Turin

A place dedicated to dialogue and knowledge of civilizations and peoples; a space for discussion on the issues of rights, peace, justice and the protection of creation. This is how the new cultural center presents itself “CAM – Cultures and Mission“, created by the Istituto Missioni Consolata and inaugurated yesterday in Turin, in the presence of the Superior General, Father Stefano Camerlengo, the mayor Stefano Lo Russo and the vice president of the Human Rights Committee of the Regional Council, Giampiero Leo, as well as all those who – architects, technicians, scholars and obviously missionaries – have created the new multimedia layout and the display of objects and testimonies of over 100 years of missionary presence in the world.

«In a certain sense – Father Camerlengo points out – it is the continuation of a journey, the one that thousands of missionaries who left this house have made. A journey that, today, continues here too, through objects, images and films that allow you to live the experience of meeting, of walking together in a spirit of fraternity and friendship”.

According to mayor Lo Russo, it is an “inclusion laboratory within a city that faces the challenge of integration every day, but also a laboratory of awareness especially for young people, to whom we must be able to transmit positive messages”.

This cultural hub is the result of a three-year effort which, according to Simona Borrello of Mediacor, who oversaw its design and construction, led to the «rewriting of a story that today comes back to life in a multimedia dimension, updating what , after all, it was already the original “vision” of the founder of the Consolata missionaries Giuseppe Allamano, at the beginning of the 20th century».

“In addition to being a living testimony of your attention to people from all continents – underlined the archbishop of Turin, Roberto Repole – I am sure it will be a point of encounter and fruitful dialogue for the city and the diocese”.

«This space – concluded Father Camerlengo – gives back to Turin, and beyond, a precious testimony of what our men and women volunteers and the missionaries have been able to see in the 29 countries in which we operate, from Africa to Asia, from ‘Europe and America’.

The CAM will open to the public on Saturday 10 June, and will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9 to 12.30 and from 14 to 17.

Per info: cam.consolata.eu / For reservations: [email protected]

Glimpses of the new cultural center of the Consolata and, in the centre, the Superior General of the Institute, Father Stefano Camerlengo