Cambiobike (company part of Cambiomarcia (Unipol Group) born with the aim of innovating the e-bike market, launches a new rental service reserved for the professional world. The service is called Cambiobike PRO. Cambiobike PRO is in fact the new corporate e-bike rental designed for the needs of bike hotels, bike rentals and suitable for any need for sustainable corporate mobility, both for people and goods.

In addition to the hotel world and cycling tourism, corporate fleets are also adapting to the evolution of the times and to the most pressing environmental needs, moving towards more sustainable solutions. Cambiobike PRO offers a personalized service for all those companies that want to make low-impact vehicles available to their employees for work or leisure.