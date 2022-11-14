Home World Cambodia ASEAN summit: China, US establish ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ with ASEAN ahead of Southeast Asia wrestling with Biden at G20 – BBC News
image source,EPA

image caption,

US President Biden attended the 10th ASEAN-US Summit and announced the establishment of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” with ASEAN.

The Sino-US geopolitical rivalry extends to Southeast Asian countries. On the eve of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Biden announced the establishment of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” with ASEAN; Chinese Premier Li Keqiang played the economic card and said that he is willing to properly handle the South China Sea issue with ASEAN.

On the occasion of the competition between China and the United States, US President Biden attended the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 12, saying that the “comprehensive strategic partnership” established with ASEAN will help jointly solve “the most important issues of this era”, including climate, health security, and resistance to major threats to the rules-based international order and the rule of law.

Biden reiterated that the ASEAN region is at the core of the U.S. “Indo-Pacific strategy” and looks forward to building “a free, open, stable, prosperous, resilient and secure Indo-Pacific” that addresses challenges from the South China Sea to Myanmar.

He also said that Washington’s support for ASEAN is not just lip service. The United States has invested more than $250 million in ASEAN in the past year, and will provide $825 million in aid in 2023 to help ASEAN develop an electric vehicle ecosystem and sustainable infrastructure.

