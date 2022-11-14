November 13, 2022

news/240/cpsprodpb/1731A/production/_127620059_asean_biden.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1731A/production/_127620059_asean_biden.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1731A/production/_127620059_asean_biden.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1731A/production/_127620059_asean_biden.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1731A/production/_127620059_asean_biden.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/1731A/production/_127620059_asean_biden.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1731A/production/_127620059_asean_biden.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1731A/production/_127620059_asean_biden.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1731A/production/_127620059_asean_biden.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1731A/production/_127620059_asean_biden.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,EPA image caption, US President Biden attended the 10th ASEAN-US Summit and announced the establishment of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” with ASEAN.

The Sino-US geopolitical rivalry extends to Southeast Asian countries. On the eve of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Biden announced the establishment of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” with ASEAN; Chinese Premier Li Keqiang played the economic card and said that he is willing to properly handle the South China Sea issue with ASEAN.

On the occasion of the competition between China and the United States, US President Biden attended the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 12, saying that the “comprehensive strategic partnership” established with ASEAN will help jointly solve “the most important issues of this era”, including climate, health security, and resistance to major threats to the rules-based international order and the rule of law.

Biden reiterated that the ASEAN region is at the core of the U.S. “Indo-Pacific strategy” and looks forward to building “a free, open, stable, prosperous, resilient and secure Indo-Pacific” that addresses challenges from the South China Sea to Myanmar.

He also said that Washington’s support for ASEAN is not just lip service. The United States has invested more than $250 million in ASEAN in the past year, and will provide $825 million in aid in 2023 to help ASEAN develop an electric vehicle ecosystem and sustainable infrastructure. See also Space junk hits the ISS robotic arm and knocks out a hole | Debris | Canadarm2 | Spacecraft

news/240/cpsprodpb/1772/production/_127620060_asean_group.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1772/production/_127620060_asean_group.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1772/production/_127620060_asean_group.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1772/production/_127620060_asean_group.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1772/production/_127620060_asean_group.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/1772/production/_127620060_asean_group.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1772/production/_127620060_asean_group.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1772/production/_127620060_asean_group.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1772/production/_127620060_asean_group.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1772/production/_127620060_asean_group.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,EPA image caption, Biden reiterated that the ASEAN region is the core of the US “Indo-Pacific strategy”. A group photo of leaders of various countries attending the 10th ASEAN-US Summit.

China announced the establishment of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” with ASEAN in November last year. Greg Poling, director of the Southeast Asia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a U.S. think tank, pointed out that the U.S. move doesn’t mean anything specific, “but symbolically puts the U.S. on the same level as China.”

Li Keqiang: “Selection of sides should not be a choice”

news/240/cpsprodpb/3E82/production/_127620061_asean_likeqiang.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/3E82/production/_127620061_asean_likeqiang.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/3E82/production/_127620061_asean_likeqiang.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/3E82/production/_127620061_asean_likeqiang.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/3E82/production/_127620061_asean_likeqiang.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/3E82/production/_127620061_asean_likeqiang.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/3E82/production/_127620061_asean_likeqiang.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/3E82/production/_127620061_asean_likeqiang.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/3E82/production/_127620061_asean_likeqiang.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/3E82/production/_127620061_asean_likeqiang.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Reuters image caption, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left), South Korean President Yoon Seok-wook (center) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) attend the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit during the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12.

At the same time, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attended the China-ASEAN (10+1) leaders’ meeting and the ASEAN-China, Japan and South Korea (10+3) leaders’ meeting in Phnom Penh. He said at the 10+1 meeting that China and ASEAN are “comprehensive strategic partners that share a common destiny and share weal and woe”, and choosing sides should not be a choice. Open cooperation is the only way to overcome common challenges. See also Space walk for two Chinese astronauts: "It's so beautiful out here"

Regarding the disputes in the South China Sea, Li Keqiang expressed his welcome to the release of the “Joint Statement Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea”, and spoke highly of the positive progress made in the negotiation on the “Code of Conduct in the South China Sea”. The key to the South China Sea issue is in our own hands.”

He said that China is willing to work with ASEAN countries to properly handle the South China Sea issue on the basis of mutual respect in accordance with international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Li Keqiang said that in the past three years since the epidemic, China-ASEAN trade has grown against the trend, and they have become each other’s largest trading partners. He proposed to set up a “China-ASEAN Special Loan for Common Development” to increase post-epidemic recovery cooperation and support ASEAN’s investment in infrastructure and energy projects. , improve customs clearance efficiency, build a public health science and technology cooperation center, and train 1,000 digital talents for ASEAN countries in the next three years.

news/240/cpsprodpb/6592/production/_127620062_asean_summit.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/6592/production/_127620062_asean_summit.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/6592/production/_127620062_asean_summit.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/6592/production/_127620062_asean_summit.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/6592/production/_127620062_asean_summit.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/6592/production/_127620062_asean_summit.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/6592/production/_127620062_asean_summit.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/6592/production/_127620062_asean_summit.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/6592/production/_127620062_asean_summit.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/6592/production/_127620062_asean_summit.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,EPA image caption, On November 13, participating leaders and delegates attended the second ASEAN Global Dialogue in Phnom Penh, Cambodia as part of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summits and related summits.

Southeast Asia has held a series of meetings, including the ASEAN series of summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from November 10 to 13, the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia from November 15 to 16, and the G20 summit in Bangkok, Thailand from November 18 to 19. Informal meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders. See also Migrants, Sea-Watch brings Frontex to the European court: "Denies access to information on its activities"

Biden is the first U.S. president to attend the ASEAN summit since 2017. He is expected to hold face-to-face talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia on the 14th, the first meeting between the two since Biden took office in 2020. Taiwan issue, North Korea nuclear issue and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. President Biden said he was expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday after U.S. voters handed control of the Senate back to Democrats through the re-election of Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. Have a tense meeting.

Biden said he knew Xi Jinping well, and Xi Jinping knew him well, and the two often had straightforward discussions and never miscalculated each other’s positions.

“We have very little misunderstanding. We just need to figure out what the red line is,” Biden noted.