A huge fire engulfed a hotel-casino located in the Cambodian city of Poipet, very close to the Thailand border. According to the police, at least ten people died and 30 were injured. The burnt victims were taken to various hospitals in the region. However, the toll could worsen. According to local authorities, hundreds of people were inside the building.

The flames spread rapidly, making evacuation difficult. In the videos posted on social networks by witnesses, a group of people can be seen trapped on the roof of the building, some of whom decided to jump to avoid the flames. Rescue teams had to use helicopters to evacuate groups of people who had climbed onto the roof.