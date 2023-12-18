Cambodia: the gift of the first Mass in Tropeang Rung

PIME missionary, Father Giovanni celebrated the Eucharist yesterday, Sunday 17 December, in a Cambodian village where there is only one Christian, accompanied and supported by a small but fervent nearby community: «It was a great gift for me and for everyone Christians. The Lord makes himself alive and present here too to stay there”

Tropeang Rung is a small community in the pastoral sector of Kampot-Kep! There is only one baptized person who met Jesus a few years ago thanks to the care of the Christians of the fervent community of Chumkiri. Through his testimony, many activities began including school, catechism, and other extra initiatives. A beautiful group of catechumens are walking to understand what the Lord can give to their lives. Well on Sunday morning, December 17th, on the occasion of the blessing of the statue of the Madonna placed in this place, as the first Christian sign, we celebrated Mass, and also in this case it was an absolute “first” for this village! Together with the Catholics of the other communities we, for the first time, “broke bread” for Tropeang Rung: and, through the Eucharist, we proclaimed that the Lord died and rose again for the people of this place too. It was a great gift for me and for all Christians. The Lord makes himself alive and present even in the desert and will also be born in Tropeang Rung to remain there.

