Cambodia: the mystery of the encounter between the divine and the human

The reflections of a PIME missionary who experiences the hardships and joys of accompanying some small Christian communities in Cambodia: “A path that captivates the heart, fills it with life and enthusiasm and tickles the imagination”

Dearest friends, I am writing to you in a time of rest and relaxation and of great joy for the nine catechumens of my various communities who received baptism on Easter night: a moment of pure grace offered to me by the Lord in these beginnings of mine. Since August 2022, I have been in a new mission, responsible for the pastoral sector of Kampot-Kep in southern Cambodia. They have been beautiful but intense months, made up of getting to know the different Christian communities that make up the territory that has been entrusted to me, of discovering the potential they offer; and also marvel at the enormous work that my predecessor, PIME missionary Father Gianluca Tavola, was able to do

The communities that make up the pastoral sector of Kampot-kep are very different from each other: some have a very consolidated journey of faith like the Christian community of Chumkiri and have a missionary impulse that involves, accompanies and bears fruit. Others are springing up like that of Tropeang Rung which this Easter saw the first catechumen baptized or like that of Kampot, the beating heart of the entire pastoral sector. These two communities seem like the evangelical leaven that the woman puts into the mass of dough: a leaven that instills courage and hope, that lights a fire that pushes us beyond, that lets us glimpse vitality, prospects for the birth of a “Church” understood as a place of identification with Christ and his mission. Then there are communities that need a new inspiration such as Kohsla and Preipro, where there is a need to regain possession of their own history and origins made up of testimony, care for the distant and acceptance of the excluded.

They have been months of first steps and decisions, of first worries and anxieties, even of the first mistakes. In short, a time full of vitality, of inner movements, in which head, heart and a pinch of unpredictability made me see new things, paths and future prospects where God is already acting. It is also a time of difficulty and of “expectations” that others have for me: expectations that often take away the air, don’t make you feel up to the situation, of the enormous “field given to me” that needs to be plowed and sown. A field where the precious pearl is a reality that is discovered day by day, and whose fruits are to be harvested with blessing and with the gift of memory.

However, everything is an integral part of a journey that captivates the heart, fills it with life and enthusiasm and tickles the imagination. All of this gives meaning, strength and orientation to the journey I am called to take. I am admired to the point of feeling astonishment and passion gush forth, a desire for freshness and authenticity in continuing to move forward with the patience of one who is sure that that “yeast” is already growing and fermenting my faith.

The Lord calls and often messes up plans. I am realizing this in this time where fidelity and enthusiastic momentum need to find a balance in order to put themselves on the line so that love and self-giving can take shape.

The Risen reminds us once again that the encounter between the divine and the human is real and makes life fascinating. A mystery that escapes, but that gives meaning to the life we ​​live.