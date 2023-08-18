Cambodia: two nuns and a reborn Church

In Cambodia, Songvat and Tharin, today Sister Marie and Sister Teresa, are the first consecrated after the bloody regime of the Khmer Rouge. A conversion that went hand in hand with the reconstruction of the country

A Church that is reborn thanks to the preaching of the Gospel at the market. This is how one could summarize the experience of Sister Marie and Sister Teresa, the first two Cambodian nuns to convert to Christianity after the end of the Khmer Rouge regime led by the communist dictator Pol Pot, who between 1975 and 1979 became responsible for killing an estimated 1.5 million people. The country emerged battered by this experience and for another decade, despite a progressive improvement in the situation, Cambodia remained a poor and unstable nation.

But at the beginning of the 90s there was a new air. Marie, whose name before her baptism was Ang Songvat, in the morning she works as a secretary, in the afternoon she goes to the market of Kompong Cham as a seamstress and at the end of the day she attends evening school for her diploma. She had not managed to finish high school due to the armed guerrilla clashes then taking place in some areas of the country.

It is at the market that she makes friends with a woman who – she doesn’t know it yet – will change her life. We are talking about Bun Nath, who sells fish together with his colleague, Bun Tharin, and who had learned about Christianity thanks to a French priest before the missionaries were expelled in 1975, the year in which the Khmer Rouge took power. Bun Nath was only a child when she frequented the home of Father André Lesouef, of the Paris Foreign Missions, who in 1968 was appointed first apostolic prefect of Kompong Cham, the capital which is located 120 kilometers east of the capital Phnom Penh.

At the time, the priest welcomed non-Christian children into his rectory and talked to them. Upon his return to Cambodia in 1992, all the works of the Catholic Church had been lost. Or so it seemed. Bun Nath, now an adult, wrote a letter to the seventy-year-old missionary, who resided in the capital Phnom Penh. Father André not only managed to find her, but he administered baptism and she was the first Christian in the revived Cambodian Catholic Church.

Let’s go back to Songvat and Tharin: the two meet for the first time during a motorcycle trip. Bun Nath had begun to recount his experience with Christianity at the market, but the questions of what would later become Sister Marie became more and more complex. So Bun Nath asks Bun Tharin to accompany Songvat to Father André who was now assisted by two Thai nuns, Pelagie and Xavier. Both belong to the congregation of the Lovers of the Cross nuns, an order founded in Thailand by Father Lambert De la Motte in the 17th century. Bun Tharin knew Father André by sight and through Bun Nath’s words, but he had never thought of converting to Christianity from Buddhism. She had finished middle school but then, due to her family’s economic difficulties, she had started working at the fish market and only later was she able to attend a vocational school.

Arriving by the French missionary Songvat, she does not actually find the answers she was looking for but is greeted with a question: “Do you want to study the Word of God?” asks Father André.

After this meeting, the two women begin, still separately, the course of catechesis with the missionary. Between 1994 and 1996, when they were still under 30, they were baptized. In those years there were one, two, maximum four Christians who converted a year, but the Cambodian Church had begun to germinate again. Marie and Teresa are happy with their choice but it wasn’t a simple decision: «We were Buddhists by tradition, but I felt touched by the enlightenment of the Lord. Culture is something that you absorb from the outside, but the Word of God came to meet us along the way», explains Sister Marie.

Due to Father André’s increasingly precarious health conditions, Marie and Teresa continue their catechesis with the Thai nuns. “Theirs khmer it was rudimentary,” they say. “But our faith was determined and motivated, it went beyond the formality of the lessons”. At one point Pelagie suggests that Marie teach sewing and writing at her home in the evening to a group of girls not yet baptized. When Teresa also goes to live with them, the two women begin to think about the consecration. Bun Nath often spoke of the Vietnamese Sisters of Providence she had known before the Khmer Rouge, and he gladly shared memories of her. Here too there is an important cultural obstacle: “Our families asked us: ‘Why don’t you get married and have children?'”, says Sister Teresa. “But in Buddhism the spirit world is not your friend. If you get sick it is thought to be due to the evil eye. It is very different from the announcement of love brought by Jesus who conquered all the evil in the world“.

Father André is displaced by the request of the two women but understands that their vocation is sincere: Marie and Teresa had already decided to become part of the Sisters Lovers of the Cross. While the other orders are very structured, the charism of this congregation is simple, close to parish life, it lives a Christianity of the very first proclamation, at the base of which is coexistence. Pelagie and Xavier bring the order’s constitutions to Cambodia thaia language that Marie and Teresa learn in order to be able to translate into khmer. To be sure of not misrepresenting the content, they make a further comparison with the French version. And this is how the congregation puts roots back in Cambodia: before the regime there had, in fact, other Sisters Lovers of the Cross, but they had all been killed or fled abroad. A rebirth that went hand in hand with the reconstruction of the country.

The first year of the postulancy is spent in the service of others because Father André, to be sure of their intentions, sends them to Phnom Penh to work for New Humanity International linked to PIME and for another NGO. In 2002 they began their novitiate and in 2004 they made their first religious profession and were assigned to a mission in Prey Veng, where they run some student houses for girls and courses of initiation into the Christian faith. More or less the same activities they still engage in today. Songvat remained to live in Prey Veng, while Tharin lives in Stung Treng, in the north-east of Cambodia, with 9 other professed sisters.

Looking back on their lives, Sisters Marie and Sister Teresa, who are now over 60 years old, recall that, after receiving baptism, they no longer performed the traditional religious rites at Buddhist pagoda festivals with their family. And they themselves did not understand why they were so different. “At the time we didn’t know how to answer our own questions – they say -, but today we understand that the Word asked to be announced precisely in that particular context”.

