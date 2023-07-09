Title: Cambodia Urges Ukraine to Avoid Using US-Supplied Cluster Bombs in War Against Russia

Subtitle: Cambodian Prime Minister highlights the long-lasting dangers of explosive remnants

Date: [Current Date]

[City], [Country] – The government of Cambodia has called on Ukraine to refrain from using cluster bombs that the United States has pledged to provide in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed concerns about the potential risks posed to Ukrainian citizens, asserting that the use of cluster bombs in Russian-occupied territories within Ukraine could have long-lasting consequences for decades or even centuries.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Hun Sen drew attention to Cambodia’s painful history with explosive devices left behind by US troops during the Vietnam War and the Cambodian civil war in the 1970s. These remnants have continued to pose a significant threat to the population, with a significant portion remaining intact despite more than half a century having passed since their deployment.

The Cambodian leader urged US President Joe Biden to reconsider the shipment of cluster bombs, emphasizing the necessity of avoiding a similar situation in Ukraine. He also called upon Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky to forego the use of such weaponry.

Cambodia, a nation grappling with the remnants of war for decades, has made significant strides in clearing landmines and unexploded ordnance from its territory. With substantial financial support from the United States, the country aims to eradicate all dangerous remnants by 2025.

Highlighting the importance of cooperation and knowledge exchange, a group of Ukrainians recently visited Cambodia to learn from the country’s experienced experts in minefield clearing earlier this year. This initiative underscores the global significance of addressing the challenges of explosive remnants, as nations strive to safeguard their citizens and prevent future tragedies.

The plea from Cambodia sends a powerful message to Ukraine, urging caution and the exploration of alternative solutions in the ongoing conflict. The adoption of humanitarian principles and the avoidance of weaponry that leads to long-lasting dangers are crucial steps towards a safer and more secure future.

As tensions continue to escalate between Ukraine and Russia, the international community will be closely monitoring the response to Cambodia’s appeal as the world envisions a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

[End of Article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

