Cambodian scams and Taiwan: Young people caught up in human traffickers amid 'Belt and Road' and 'New Southbound Policy'

Sihanoukville (Westport) used to be a concentration of Chinese-funded casinos, but now it has evolved into a hotbed of Chinese-funded “fraud parks”.

The international community focuses on the fierce confrontation between China and the United States over the Taiwan issue and the military tension in the Taiwan Strait. Young people on Taiwan Island have been lured to Cambodia to engage in telecommunications fraud activities, and have even been imprisoned and abused, or kidnapped and sold them. , and there was much discussion.

Taiwanese media once reported that about 4,000 people were “missing” in Cambodia. The Taiwanese police department refuted the statement, but still confirmed that at least 120 people could not be contacted locally. The police specially went to the airport to stop and check and persuade the people who were going to go back to Cambodia, which attracted ridicule from the opposition parties and criticized the ruling DPP for its ineffective rescue.

Prior to this, the U.S. State Department released its annual Human Trafficking Report, which lowered Cambodia to the third-level watch list with the worst situation, causing strong dissatisfaction with the Phnom Penh government. The report explicitly charged that a Chinese-organized criminal group lured foreign workers into Cambodia to engage in wire fraud.

This transnational crime related to fraud and human trafficking has attracted public attention, and Taiwan’s “New Southbound Policy” and China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative have also been involved.

