O Artisan Group (@artesanalcampinas) inaugurates its first unit in Campinas, on Thursday, March 2nd, in the Cambuí neighborhood. With 40 years of experience in the market, it bets on experience, innovation and a unique service for the difficult Campinas public.

The structure in the city will be one of the largest in the chain in the country and the largest in the state of São Paulo, the result of the entrepreneurship and experience of the biochemistry pharmacist, specialist in manipulation in homeopathy, Christhianne Maia.

“The project to open the Campinas unit represents the realization of a dream, the will to do things better, with the best resources, practices and processes that the business requires”, says the businesswoman.

Another priority for the entrepreneur is to offer prescribers an open channel of communication with the pharmaceutical team, which expands customization possibilities and adds value to the treatment.

“At Farmácia Artesanal, the customer is served with all the attention, professionalism and care they deserve. From the choice of location to the large parking lot, the entire physical structure was designed to provide the best possible experience”, highlights Christhianne.

The Artesanal Pharmacy of Campinas will offer compounded medicines, homeopathy and complete wellness solutions with products for health, beauty, prevention and quality of life, using high technology and quality, without losing the essence of masterful formulation and individualization of treatments.

The qualified technical team and a rigorous quality control of the processes guarantee the fidelity of the prescriptions. In addition, with the available technology, it will be possible to formulate medications in the most diverse presentations, such as sachets, gum, chocolates and lollipops, all to ensure better adherence to the recommended treatment.

Handmade Hammock

Artesanal was conceived by pharmacist Evandro Tokarski with the aim of creating a pharmacy with a unique and personalized environment, which would offer the best experience to its customers, through carefully manipulated medicines and products, taking into account the individuality of each person. This dream started in 1981 with the opening of the first unit in Goiânia. Today there are more than 80 units in seven states, which makes it the largest chain of compounding pharmacies in Brazil.

Take note: Farmácia Artesanal Campinas – Rua Coronel Francisco de Andrade Coutinho, 132, Cambuí – Campinas/SP.