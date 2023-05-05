Camels, reissues and concerts in Madrid and Barcelona

The group camels formed by Ferdinand Naval (guitar and voice), Frankie Rios (guitar and voice), Jorge Betran (battery) and Tommy DeWolfe (bass), are some of the freshest on the state music scene. And to prove it for the umpteenth time, there are two special concerts: one today friday may 5 in the La Paqui room in Madrid –accompanied by The Devil of Shanghai – and another the Saturday June 10 in the Sala Upload de Barcelona . Tickets for Madrid can be purchased at this link y those of Barcelona in this other .

camels They have not only released the news of the concerts, but have also declared that they will reissue their first two albums: their 2017 debut, “Ambassadors”which will be the third edition, on transparent red vinyl, and “Forever Street” launched in 2019, which will be the second pressing on transparent purple vinyl. Now you can get hold of them in your Online storeat their concerts or at your favorite record store.