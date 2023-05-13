Camera inspects rainwater pipe and finds 1.7m alligator- TV Courier

In Oviedo, Florida, the City has sent a robotic camera inside a conduit that collects rainwater to investigate some abnormal potholes that had appeared in the road. But the images returned an unexpected “surprise”: a 1.7-metre alligator walking inside the tubes. “At first we thought it was a toad and in the video you see two glowing eyes until you get close, but when he turned around we saw the alligator’s long tail and we followed it through the pipes,” officials said. . Thank goodness our crews had a robot,” they added, warning locals not to go into the tubes.