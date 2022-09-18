VATICAN CITY. The Catholic church of Santa Maria in Nchang, in the diocese of Mamfe, in Cameroon, was set on fire and a group of armed men kidnapped five priests, a nun and two lay faithful. This was reported by the pontifical foundation “Aid to the Church in Need” which supports Christians persecuted for their faith.

The shock of the bishops: total horror, beyond measure

The bishops of the Cameroon region express “great shock and total horror”. “This act is unprecedented and without reason”, the prelates remark in a document relaunched by the pontifical foundation “Aid to the Church in Need”. Recalling that since 2016 the population of the area has been harassed by violence, the bishops condemn the attacks that are repeated also against the Church, priests and religious, and underline that with this gesture, the fire of the church in Mamfe was ” exceeded the measure “.

The regional episcopal conference: we ask for immediate release

The regional episcopal conference condemns the act and calls for “the immediate release” of the eight kidnapped people. The prelates underline that the aggressors and those who helped them, “have set themselves against God and not against men and none of those who fought against God has ever won”.