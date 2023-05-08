Cameroon: boycott case, the truth if I lie… ~ Badalfohmoh

Since the end of April, the Cameroonian web has been in a trance. Influencers from all walks of life and Internet users are mobilizing for the boycott of the country’s two major telecommunications companies: Orange and MTN. Monday, April 24, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., they are all in Airplane mode.

If there is one thing certain, it is the wealth that these telephone companies (MTN et Orange) are made in Cameroon. Although, these are foreign companies, the profits will go directly to their respective countries. But, is that a reason to boycott them? Why boycott certain public figures? My opinion in this post.

Why am I going to turn off my phone

Organizing a symbolic action, to make known our wish to see the mobile phone companies lower the costs inherent in the products they sell to us, that’s all, except asking for them to leave Cameroon, or even attacking their interests. .

It is a way of communicating and interacting with these companies, with which we are in contact.

Where does it come from that, rather than supporting this dynamic, which is in everyone’s interest (businesses, customers, the people, and the State), some of our compatriots, of whom I do not know the motivations, scramble the speech, making believe that:

#1- This social movement will be a failure.

#2- This citizen movement will not change anything.

#3- There is a risk of instrumentalization of this movement.

4- It is not because it works in Ivory Coast that we must also do it in Cameroon.

Where does it come from that some of our compatriots spout such nonsense, to the point of “breaking” the mobilization in progress, instead of supporting it?

What are they really afraid of?

Why are Cameroonians immediately chilly and become very talkative, experts in strategy, as soon as they are asked to take collective action: to do something together?

Sometimes, if we are not able to support noble causes and civic actions, let’s have the decency to keep quiet, without blurring the message of those who carry them.

As far as I am concerned, I, like other Cameroonians, will pause on Monday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to ask mobile phone companies to:

#1- Lower the cost of their products.

#2- Improve the quality of their services.

We must also hope that these mobile phone companies have the elegance to follow up on the symbolic message of their customers.

Because, in truth, we don’t want to hunt or change mobile phone operators!

We only ask for better services, and at a good price!

What’s wrong with that?

Long live airplane mode!

What is magnificent with the airplane mode here is to reveal to us the ugly faces of certain passengers who, having invited themselves to a flight for which they were not registered, believe themselves to be invested with divine power. , to tell the pilot, at altitude, how the plane should not be flown; but without ever telling us how it should be: crash guaranteed!

What cruelty! Cruelty of people who are said to be equipped with parachutes! It’s just amazing, what I see in this country! Our company has made such monsters. Inflatable without substance, who do not know that when you have nothing to say, silence can be the greatest eloquence. Yet another reason to believe that media and information literacy is an emergency. Class Pro won again.

Mass churn: a matter of dignity

Above all, it is important that I clarify my position on this “fatwa” launched against certain public figures who have recently shone with their insults against Cameroonians who have gone into airplane mode to address companies in the mobile telephony sector.

I am against the idea of ​​attacking companies with which they are bound by contractual clauses. It is not up to us to decide on the termination of a duly signed contract between two entities. It is up to these companies, in soul and conscience, to take note and draw the consequences themselves of the fact that: its consumers have purely and simply rejected those it has wanted to set up as muses. On the other hand, I am indeed in favor of the massive unsubscription from the pages of all these people and personalities, who surreptitiously wanted to use their aura to confuse and harm the current movement. Through these unending unsubscriptions, consumers are worthily expressing their desire to be respected by these individuals who are not worth more than they are worth. These “inflatables without any substance”, who, feeding on the breasts of the poor people who skim their pages and legitimize them, have had the audacity to call them all the names of birds, for having humbly had the dignity to claim an improved offer in quality, to their mobile telephone service providers.

What nerve !

What indecency!

Mosquito is charismatic et Mahloox The vibrator are paying the price, so they are calling for a renewal.

C: Badal Fohmoh

C: Stevia Nouboussi (with her consent)

If these unsubscribes can help these wandering spirits to return to earth; to remember that they do not have the right to despise the rights of their compatriots, or to taunt them from the top of an excessive ego (whose feats of arms remain to be built) in a case where no one forced them yet to speak out, and to open it up as widely as they could, then this will be a great step forward for our democracy and for the safety of public space.

I am for a society of mutual respect and courtesy, consecrated in republican fetish, in which no one (not even influencers) should have privileges, nor the right to have contempt for what OTHERS have furthermore ontological: their dignity and self-esteem.

Strongly, that people who felt insulted (for NOTHING) unsubscribe from all these pages – and cascade! – Hoping for better and some reunion.

