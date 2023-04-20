Cameroon: should we boycott MTN and Orange? – The blog of Cameroonaiseries

One thing is certain eh, Orange and MTN, the two most used telecommunications subsidiaries here in Cameroon, are making a lot of money. But is this the only reason that can lead consumers to boycott them ?

Should we boycott their enrichment?

One thing is certain eh, Orange and MTN brew a lot of billions here in Cameroon! They make profits that you can’t even imagine, and since they are foreign companies they will repatriate all this money to their country of origin…

Orange and MTN apply prices to us which are very questionable, when they are not quite simply suicidal. The price of a gigabyte of internet connection is exorbitant, and generally it has a very limited duration. Telephone calls are still taxed dearly and yet they should be included free of charge in a connection package. The prices for financial transactions (OM and MoMo) are prohibitive, I assure you, and ultimately it is even better to manage your money with the bank. Not to mention certain products that they sell to us and which are systematically restricted, for example the modems that you buy from an operator cannot be used if you insert a SIM card from another operator…

Should we boycott their disturbances?

For the disturbances then, it is serious! Orange and MTN saturate us with text messages all day long, without having obtained our prior authorization. What is this sorcery?

Out of a hundred text messages that you will receive in one day, more than half will come from these two operators. They send you text messages to tell you about a concert that doesn’t interest you, or a package that doesn’t even bother you. They promise you that you will become a billionaire by subscribing to an offer that will cost you 200 FCFA per day, and then to unsubscribe you will still have to pay 250 FCFA for the telephone package.

And then the hours! Midnight oooh, 5am oooh, noon oooh, they don’t care! They send you advertising messages at all hours of the day, while you are waiting for an urgent deposit of money. Besides, MTN has even done better: they have robots that normally call you as if it were a real phone call, and when you pick up they give you a list of all the new products that are currently in their stores.

Should we boycott the quality of their services?

I’m already disillusioned. And to tell you the truth, I am not the only one. I’m almost disenchanted with the quality of this service which I find very expensive, but above all very disrespectful. In short, the telephone network is poor!

Under the pretext of extending their network which, curiously, never reaches our villages, these two operators regularly send us SMS to apologize for certain disturbances. And the inconveniences are legion. Call quality is interrupted during important conversations, and sometimes even money transactions are unexpectedly interrupted. We ended up getting used to this poverty of the telecommunications offer in Cameroon, and moreover the Cameroonians made up their minds as they did with the companies Location et Camwater. The internet connection is super slow, it is unsuitable for the activity of companies that use large volumes of data, and moreover it is intermittent. But who are you going to complain to then?

Should we boycott our government?

Yes, boycott it! Because it does not properly fulfill its role of regulator, and in addition it does not sufficiently protect the rights of its population. Worse, our government extended the lease of these leonine companies by granting them emphyteutic licenses, which they acquired practically at the cost of nothing.

Moreover, where have our associations for the defense of consumer rights gone, the very ones that claim to defend tooth and nail our interests? Eh ? Where have they gone? Are they already back in the business of omerta, or do they not live in the same Cameroon as us, to see that all Cameroonians are definitely disillusioned by these abuses?

And the Camtel in all this? The very one that distributes the Internet network to these two operators, what is it waiting for to carve out a market share that would better correspond to its position as a state-owned company? And ART, the telecommunications regulatory agency, why doesn’t it bang its fist on the table? And MINPOSTEL, why does it not react with the necessary rigor and morality, in order to encourage all telecommunications companies to comply with the wishes of our population? Eh ? Why do we have the impression that the authorities and organizations which are nevertheless supposed to protect our rights, have rather preferred to make deals which are very juicy with our torturers?

But should we boycott MTN and Orange in Cameroon?

So one thing is certain eh, Orange and MTN are making a lot, a lot of money here in Cameroon. But is that the only reason that can bring my friend Pierre La Paix Ndamè to boycott them?

Should we boycott MTN and Orange? I answer “Yes”, if it is true that there are some people who lose money in their electronic wallet, and unfortunately there is no device that can allow them to be compensated.

Should we boycott MTN and Orange? I answer “Maybe”, because these companies still employ thousands of Cameroonians directly, and tens of thousands of Cameroonians indirectly.

Should we definitely kick MTN and Orange out of our territory, while these companies organize hundreds and hundreds of civic and sponsorship activities? I answer “No”!

Because what is actually reproached to these two mastodons, it is mainly their arrogance. It’s their indifference to the millions of complaints from our poor little consumers, and it’s also their endless inopportune advertisements. And if we even want to see, their internet connection is not that bad. But as it is still too expensive, Cameroonians quickly imagine that these two operators should be boycotted here in Cameroon…

