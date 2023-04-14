When you meet a Cameroonian, there will inevitably be a moment when she will tell you that she is in difficulty, and that you absolutely must help her to solve certain problems.

But already to start, what is a problem?

What is an emergency?

When you have just met a new Cameroonian, there will inevitably be a moment when she will find herself in an emergency situation. She will WhatsApp you in the morning to tell you that “Hello hello, please I have an urgent problem! »

The problems of Cameroonian women are always urgent problems. It can be a bereavement that has just occurred, or an illness that has just resurfaced. It could be a contribution problem that will have to be solved immediately! It can be an improvised trip that she is forced to consider at all costs, even if unfortunately she does not yet have all of her transport money…

Cameroonian women always give you problems that are absolutely urgent, because it’s the only way for them to really put pressure on you.

What is a family problem?

Cameroonians still have family problems: the father who is sick, the aunt who is hospitalized, the children who have had nothing to eat since the beginning of last week, or the cousins ​​who are in custody. and for which it is absolutely necessary that they go and pay the bail to get them out of the cell…

When you meet a new cameruineuse, you will know all her family by proxy. You will never meet her nephews but you will know that she has not yet had funding for their school board. You will participate indirectly in the organization of his family reunions. You’re often going to solve certain little family problems (his own, huh) the details of which we don’t even want to dissect you, otherwise it would take a very, very long time to explain to you. But since these are “urgent” problems —and especially of money—, you’re still going to feel a bit obliged to make your modest but indispensable contribution.

Money problems create tension in couples. Source: Facebook/CC-BY

What is marriage?

Marriage then is the summit of the problems! Finally, I’m talking about married life, eh, and not the festive ceremony. Because women have this particularity that they are always smiling and friendly during the engagement, and even still in front of the registrar. But as soon as you put the ring on her finger, huh, welcome the hassle!

Married women are very demanding. They have issues with food intake, basic health, clothing safety, and even aesthetics and hair engineering! They are always telling you that you need money for this or for that. They are never grateful for all the efforts that their courageous partners provide. They welcome you at the entrance of the house with bill problems, and they often wait until 4am when you are naturally erect, to ask you to solve some small manicure or wig problems that were already starting to bother them. …

Cameroonian married women ask you the problems of their family when it is actually your in-laws. They are constantly stressing you with “priorities” that are usually superfluous, and they never seek to worry about whether you have your own problems.

What is information?

Another way to present a problem to a man is to pass on information to him. Quite simply. ‘Cause real men like my friend Pierre La Paix Ndamèthey are no longer waiting for you to ask them for the money again when you have already provided them with all the necessary information…

A woman can for example tell you that “Honey, I lost my grandmother! ». This implicitly means that you will have to contribute financially to the organization of his funeral. A woman can tell you that ” Tomorrow is my birthday ! ». This means that as flirt or talker, you are responsible for the personalized cake and the organization of the festivity. A woman can still tell you that “I am stuck in Maroua because of transport money”“My megas are finished”, “My child is not feeling very well and I have just taken him to the hospital”“I’m in the morgue”, “I didn’t go to school today because of application fees” or even “I don’t have the taxi money to come see you. »

So much information that a true gentleman must intuitively be able to decipher.

In Cameroon, what is a problem?

So when you have just met a new Cameroonian, there will inevitably be a moment when she will tell you that she is in serious trouble, and that you have to help her solve certain problems.

But already to start, what is a difficulty?

What’s a problem? A problem is a situation encountered and argued by a Cameroonian, with the sole intention that the person courting her gives her money quantitatively!

What’s a problem? It’s an imaginary situation in which the girl finds herself stuck in an emergency, and that only the men who really want her will feel able to get her out of trouble.

What is a real problem here in Cameroon, since all the women we meet are eternally in difficulty.

Because as soon as you approach a new cameruineuse, there will necessarily be a moment when she will tell you that she absolutely needs money, and that the continuity of your relationship depends on the sacrifice you will make. Because our girls have this particularity that they are interminably in distress, and that they submit their difficulties to all the male individuals who appear in their repertoire.

Because in reality their problems are mainly money problems…

Ecclesiastes DEUDJUII have too many problems!

