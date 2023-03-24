In the midst of a revolution since the arrival of Samuel Eto’o at the head of his federation, Cameroonian football could well re-taste the joys of an international trophy. THE Yaounde cannon is back…

Renaissance

Expected for many years, Coton Sport has still not succeeded, outside its stronghold, in restoring Cameroon to its greatness. His very bad campaign in the Champions League, 5 matches, 5 defeats, 14 goals conceded for 2 registered, came to discourage a den which paradoxically starts to dream again. THE Kpa Kum thunder and hope is reborn among the Indomitable Lions.

In a series of 6 unbeaten matches in the league, the Gunners managed to take the reins of pool A. 27 points to their credit, they are getting closer each day to the Playoffs of the MTN Elite One…: the African C1. A triumphant return that would put the Cameroon of clubs back on the map of African football, the Mekok Megonda three-time African champion.

royal story

Indeed, if Union of Douala is the last Cameroonian team to have won a continental title, the Cup of Cups in 1981the Canon is the last to be left with the most prestigious of them.

It was in 1980and the kings of africa as they were nicknamed, had tamed the Zairians of AS Dragons, crushing them at home in Kinshasa (3-0), after the draw conceded in Garoua, in the first leg (2-2). A story that is now over and just waiting to be updated for the good of these young people. K-merwho have never seen a club of their planet win an African Cup.

Greens, reds and yellows…

That being so, the CSY is on the right track. At all levels, the queen stable ofOngola find the spotlight. His desire to do well, combined with his great history, could allow his partners to relive unforgettable moments.

By using its name to recruit the best, the former squad of Théophile Abega, Jean Manga Onguene and Thomas Nkono, four African Ballons d’Or between them, can tickle the heights of its confederation.

The summoning of Emmanuel Mahop to the selection for the double confrontation against Namibia, counting for the CAN 2024 qualifiers, is a sign. The center forward of Greens and Reds, top scorer in his league with 10 goals in 17 games, does not just replace Éric Maxim Choupo Moting, who suffered a back injury. He also comes to remind everyone that the Canon is there…