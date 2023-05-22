Cameroonians love their country, but no one loves it! – The blog of Cameroonaiseries

The day after the celebration of the feast of May 20, I asked myself some questions about the concept of national unity. And I concluded that Cameroonians love their country huh, but no one actually loves it…

Cameroonians love their village

If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that Cameroonians love their village! Besides, I renamed this type of nationalism “villageism”, because in my opinion it affects almost all sections of our society.

Here in Cameroon, we first prefer the “village brothers”. They are the ones who are recruited mainly and above all as a priority, when we find ourselves parachuted at the head of an administration that is nevertheless national. And even in small companies it’s the same; because if the CEO is from a tribe, then 90% of the staff of this company will be from this tribe…

We even invented here what we call “regional balance”. That is to say that for the casting of our civil and military administrators, as well as our General Managers of state and parastatal companies, the President of the Republic relies mainly on the ethnic origins of all these individuals. Moreover it is well known that if you become a high personality and therefore an elite of your community like my friend Pierre La Paix Ndamèyou will first fight so that electricity, running water and the paved road are immediately built inside your small village of Bomono…

Cameroonians love incivility

If we were citizens who truly adored their country, we had to start by practicing good citizenship. Because what shocks me inside our Republic is first of all civil disobedience!

Cameroonians claim to love their country every day, but in reality they smear it all the time. You have to see how they dump garbage along our alleys, in front of the carelessness of our municipal authorities as well as our law enforcement forces. We violate traffic lights in full view of everyone, and we even urinate on public roads in front of police CCTV cameras…

Cameroonians live on their own territory as if they were passing through, and in reality they don’t really care what will happen to it after they leave for the afterlife. Reflections on public toilets or on the development of urban planning do not interest anyone, but we nevertheless proclaim that we adore our little Africa in miniature. The lessons on morality and civic education have been gone for a long time, giving way to the gradual disappearance of our collective memory. We rather have the impression of being a populace of disparate individuals who have found themselves in the same geographical area, and who have only the French and English languages ​​as an instrument of national belonging. Besides, the land reform is there to remind us that not every Cameroonian is at home anywhere inside our Triangle…

Cameroonians display heightened patriotism during the May 20 parade. Source: english.news.cn/CC-BY

Cameroonians do not like each other

Truth be told, we only like each other when it comes to sharing a beer together! I’m serious huh, it’s the strict reality. Cameroonians do not have a problem of living together, they especially have a problem of eating together.

Cameroonians do not like each other too much, because if they liked each other they would almost systematically share the available natural resources. But on the contrary, we have a handful of individuals who monopolize for themselves the great financial manna of wealth of our tender Republic, and who condescendingly taunt us in mondovision… Tsuip!

If Cameroonians loved each other, they would not see other communities only as opportunities or rivalries. Some ethnic groups would not qualify other ethnic groups with demeaning expressions, and the acquisition of land titles would be done naturally and without any destabilization intention. Hate speeches would dwindle through social networks, and the fratricidal conflict of the North-West-South-West would immediately find some hints of pacification.

If Cameroonians could love each other one day, they would first put forward the general interest in all circumstances. One would first think of the economic and social development of the city where one is, before thinking of one’s own person or one’s own village. People would then understand that national unity is a very big concept, and that it is not limited to mere electoral slogans. It would be defined as the ability of our population to project themselves onto a common future and a single destiny, which we would have liked to be indefinitely inseparable and inseparable…

Patriotism is a political argument

But in the end, what are we left with, if not a facade of patriotism? Eh ? Instead of behaving like true patriots, we force citizens to stand straight in front of national emblems, and we present them with a national anthem disconnected from our realities of independence, while asking them to prostrate themselves in all obsequiousness.

No, patriotism cannot be decreed! If we really loved our country, this feeling would arise on its own. It could perhaps be brought about through historical teachings and the erection of pantheons, but it should never be claimed through expensive monuments in front of the buildings of the Prime Minister. We must stop thinking that patriotism comes down to re-listening to bikutsi or makossa songs. No ! We must stop assuming that if we love our Nation, that would mean that we will withdraw the right to be able to criticize it openly. And worse, do not imagine that all the opponents of our government – and of our head of state – are systematically antipatriots…

Because in the kettle of cervical washing operated by our fine prevaricators, there is always this subliminal music in the background. They have almost succeeded in monopolizing the love of the Cameroonian fatherland, and they distribute it exclusively to their flocks and their allies. Moreover, patriotism has become a political tool widely used by the institutions in power, in order to accustom us to resilience in a context of manifestly unbearable high cost of living. And to coax us they multiply the slogans of living together as if it were enough to materialize this pseudo-representation of national unity…

All Cameroonians love our country, but no one loves it!

So the day after the celebration of the feast of May 20, I asked myself several questions about the concept of reunification. And I concluded that Cameroonians love their country huh, but no one actually loves it…

Cameroonians love their country! They are proud to proclaim their camerounity to whoever wants to listen to them, and yet all want to leave this territory immediately at the slightest opportunity.

Cameroonians love their country! They want a new, equitable and respectable Nation, but it is the only people in the world who demand change without first changing themselves.

Cameroonians literally adore their “continent”, but unfortunately that love is limited exclusively to our Indomitable Lions.

Because Cameroonians each favor their own village, first and foremost! Cameroonians are uncivic who do not care about the future of Cameroon after their disappearance. Cameroonians do not really like each other, despite the biased appearances. And even if Paul Biya succeeded in instrumentalizing nationalism to consolidate his dictatorship, we know full well that national unity no longer exists.

Because everyone here talks about Cameroon when in reality no one likes it…

Ecclesiastes DEUDJUII love my country Cameroon

