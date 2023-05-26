Camila Queiroz stars in Beira Rio campaign – MONDO MODA

Protagonist of the global telenovela “Amor Perfeito”, the actress Camila Queiroz is the star of the Beira Rio brand campaign. With photos by Lufré, Styling by Rita Lazarotti, beauty by Silvio Giorgio and scenography by João Arpi, the brand reinvents itself on the horizon of street style, materializing good taste through aesthetic innovation and appreciation for design.

The essence of the brand was to dialogue with the modern woman, the one who loves something new but appreciates simplicity and practicality. Now, with its new campaign, Beira Rio introduces an element of refinement that perfectly complements the no-fuss style for which it is known and revered.

As in a ballet stylized by smoothness, she moves between elements and suspended strings, performing a bodily choreography that reflects the lightness and elegance of the new collection.