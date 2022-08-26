Camila’s case shakes Mexico. And the story is far-fetched. The little girl, only 3 years old, woke up at her funeral. She had been declared dead by the doctors, but on the day of the farewell the family noticed that the glass of the crystal coffin, where the little body had been placed, was misting up. The glass was immediately smashed. Immediately transported to the hospital, however, the little girl did not make it. Now the family of Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza have turned to a lawyer asking for justice: they accuse Salinas de Hidalgo Basic Community of having broken the life of their little girl.

The facts

The nightmare began on August 17, when Camila began to suffer from various kinds of pain and was accompanied by her mother to the hospital of the Municipality of Salinas. The woman, Mary Jame Mendoza, told the newspaper Millennium that Camila he had vomiting, fever and diarrhea. The child was visited by a doctor who gave her 30 drops of paracetamol and sent her home.

However, the child’s health conditions did not improve and so the mother returned with her to the emergency room. “It took them a long time to oxygenate her – explained Mary -, they couldn’t do intravenous therapy because they couldn’t find her small veins”. A few hours later, the tragic news: “Camila is dead” “I told the doctor that she was still alive, he told me to let her go and took me out to wait for the certificate,” said the woman.

The funeral

Mary returned to her community and organized everything to say goodbye to her daughter. But it was while the funeral rite was being celebrated that the little girl’s family noticed that the glass of the coffin was misting up: the little girl was breathing. Other funeral attendees noticed that Camila’s eyes were moving. They thought it was a hallucination, but hearing the beating of her pulse, they realized that the child’s heart was actually beating. The family immediately called the local nurse, who confirmed: “She is still alive”.

The tragic end

Emergency transported to the hospital, this time in the capital San Luis Potosí, Camila was rescued again, but did not make it: she died of cerebral edema, metabolic failure and dehydration. Despite resuscitation attempts, her doctors declared her dead. “She was there in the coffin for several hours – accuses her mother – it is the fault of those who declared her dead.”

An investigation opened

Devastated by pain, Camila’s family asked the hospital for the medical records and turned to a lawyer: “What I really want is that justice be done – the mother denounced -. I ask that the doctors, nurses and directors be changed so that it does not happen again ». The San Luis Potosí state prosecutor is investigating the case, which ordered an autopsy.