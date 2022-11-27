LONDON – Camilla abolishes ladies-in-waiting. The queen consort has decided to change her title and reduce the functions for the “ladies-in-waiting”, traditional court figures for the British royal family, who have origins in the Middle Ages. Since then, and until the reign of Elizabeth IIwho passed away on 8 September, these bridesmaids carefully selected by the monarch or his wife among the women of the most high aristocracy they had a variety of duties: to attend public ceremonies alongside the queen; accompany you on official visits and state trips; assist you in responding to correspondence and liaising with the public.

In