Camilla and that scene in King Charles after the kiss with the Spice Girl

We all thought of going to Camilla’s lesson, as far as she knew how to move her check to the king with patience, coldness and a sense of expectation – almost feline. The new queen has waited half a century to win back Charles, the love of her life. She managed to carelessly invite the then 19-year-old and gorgeous Diana to lunch when her rival was marrying the Prince of Wales. She dispensed her advice, she observed her in her splendor of her twenty years of her, cleaving the solemnity of St. Paul closed in a fairytale dress with the longest train in history. But in the end Camilla’s patience was longer than the train. And she finally won. She now she is not only the wife of Charles, but also the Queen of England.

And perhaps for this very reason, having crossed the wise threshold of 70 years, the other night she discovered a jealous little girl of her king. The miracle was performed (“but then Camilla is not a robot!” headlined some English tabloids) was a kiss immortalized in a video – so in the live images there is everything, the hug, the smiles and even a whispered phrase ear – which portrays King Charles ex friend, some say also of the heart, the Spice Girl Geri Halliwell (now called Gary Horner). A kiss that the singer shot with such confidence on the cheek of the king that everyone thought back to that first kiss between the two dated 1997 which even ended up in a cult scene of «The Crown». Well this time Camilla has really lost her temper, and she seems to have made a small scene at the King after seeing the remake of that famous “refreshed” kiss last May 17 at Buckingham Palace.

Grace year 1997 «the first kiss»

But let’s go back to the first kiss, the one dated 1997. The Spice Girls are on top of the world, their girl power knows no bounds and worldwide recognitions are multiplying. At the height of their success, on 9 May 1997, the “spicy girls” agreed to perform at a benefit concert organized by Prince Charles’s charity, the Prince’s Trust, in Manchester. Elizabeth’s son stops to chat and thank the artists when Geri and Mel B, taken by enthusiasm, decide to go far beyond the usual handshake by filling the then Prince of Wales with kisses and leaving showy lipstick marks on his cheek . He tells the «Mirror»: «Geri has always been the craziest of the group. Red had become her signature. That night she was wearing MAC red lipstick with a good bit of lip gloss, but that didn’t stop her,” Karin Darnell, Spice Girls makeup artist, recalled to Pop Sugar UK. From that meeting in Manchester, the group enters the good graces of the prince who wants them with him on the institutional trip to South Africa in November of the same year. In the following years Carlo and the Spices met many more times as evidence of their relationship of affection and esteem.

Camilla did it: the most hated woman in the kingdom will become queen Emanuela Minucci February 27, 2023





Today’s kiss

Ginger Spice met King Charles III on May 17 at Buckingham Palace during an event organized by the Prince’s Trust. And – against any protocol that forbids anyone from touching the king – she even hugged him by blowing a kiss on his cheek to remember the old days. As we read in the Telegraph, the 50-year-old she would have whispered to the monarch that she was “proud” of him after praising her being such a “modern king”. But it was that look so complicit between the two that seems to have angered Camilla. She who for the first time told Charles – again according to the English tabloids to which some Buckingham Palace mole seems to have spilled the scene – that «a king does not behave like a little boy».