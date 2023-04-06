Home World Camilla called queen for the first time- Corriere TV
Camilla called queen for the first time- Corriere TV

Camilla called queen for the first time- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Camilla is officially called queen and no longer queen consort. The definition appears on the official invitations made for the coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom. The invitations were unveiled a month after the ceremony to be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. Meanwhile, yesterday the royal couple went to visit Malton, a town in North Yorkshire. There were hundreds of people to welcome them. (Lapresse)

April 6, 2023 – Updated April 6, 2023, 12:55 pm

