Carlo and Camilla are in Hamburg. The Queen showed off a precious Elizabeth II brooch for the first time. And she did it for a reason.

The king and the queen are closing their state visit to Germany: it’s the last day ad Hamburg and it turned out to be a busy day. Camilla chose a look in her favorite color and wore a precious symbolic brooch.

Carlo and Camilla visiting Hamburg

The royal couple’s day began with a warm welcome from the crowds outside City Hall. Those present brought flowers as a gift for Charles and Camilla, who, after greeting and taking photos, entered the Emperor’s Hall to sign the Golden Book. Then they moved on to other official meetings: a visit to a local school, a memorial service at the St Nikolai Memorial Church, a meeting with the authorities. The royal couple spent a good deal of time with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his wife Elke Buedenbender and Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentsche.

Camilla’s royal look

For the occasion, Camilla chose a look that was anything but casual. First of all opted for dark blueher favorite color. It is to this nuance that he relies on official occasions and in public outings, because it is the one that most of all communicates authority, seriousness, reliability. This shade hides a precise communication strategy, as explained by an expert on the subject. Anne Valentine’s coat is matched to the bag, a Chanel trunk in the iconic quilted fabric. The highlight of the royal outfit is the brooch.

The jewel has a long history behind it and is a wedding jewel. It was commissioned by the German Prince Albert of Saxony from Garrards as a gift for his future bride (the marriage dates back to 1840). Victoria was so thrilled with her gift, that she not only wore it the next day pinning it to her wedding dress, but she also mentioned it in a page of her diary, where her description of it can be found.

Queen Victoria wore this precious brooch on several occasions: the large central sapphire is surrounded by 12 brilliant diamonds set in gold. She inherited it over the years Elizabeth II, who in turn then gave it to Camilla of hers: in Hamburg she wore it for the first time since her husband ascended the throne, perhaps to pay homage to the host country.