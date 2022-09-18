Home World Camilla pays homage to Queen Elizabeth: “A lonely woman in a world of men”
World

by admin
“It must have been very difficult for her to be a single woman. There were no female prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one, so I think she has carved out her role.” Like this the queen consort Camilla paid homage to the sovereign in his first speech after the death of Elizabeth II, which will be broadcast in full by the BBC today at 8pm.

“She had those wonderful blue eyes that, when she smiled, lit up her whole face,” said Camilla, 75. “She I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable.”
Long frowned upon by the British, who regarded it as a family ruin for having been Carlo’s lover when he was married to the Princess DianaCamilla slowly gained the sympathy of her subjects, talking about violence against women and promoting reading.

Only last February the late Elizabeth II, who did not participate in her civil marriage with Charles in 2005, gave her consent for her to become “Queen consort” at the right time. Thus, Camilla’s popularity recovered. Almost half of the British wanted her to become queen last year. According to a YouGov survey, 53% think she will do a good job, while 18% think otherwise.

