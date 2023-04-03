Camilla Parker Bowles is known to be a woman who knows how to wait. More precisely she is not a woman is the Platonic idea of ​​knowing how to wait. Men, first of all, see Carlo. Her titles: on 6 May, after more than half a century of dating her lover who later became her husband, she will be crowned queen. And finally the jewels. But in the latter case she has proved to be more impatient than usual: even before officially receiving her title, and only six months after the death of her mother-in-law, Elizabeth II, she has already reached into the Bunckingham Palace safe. And to those who – among her intimates – pointed out that, perhaps, it was appropriate to wait before showing off the most recognizable and luxurious jewels that belonged to Elisabetta, she seems to have replied: «There is nothing to wait, anyway I am the new queen!”

The state trip with the pin

In her first state visit to Germany, many recognized on Camilla’s navy coat, signed Anna Valentine, the brooch composed of a sapphire surrounded by twelve diamonds. It was the legendary «Prince Albert Sapphire», a gift that Prince Albert gave to his future wife, Queen Victoria, the day before their wedding. A brooch that has often revived the already colorful jackets of Queen Elizabeth II. It was the first time Camilla wore them.

At the royal dinner with the diadem

At the state dinner hosted by President Steinmeier and his wife, Frau Büdenbender, in their official residence at Bellevue Palace, Camilla was instead sported her favorite diadem, the Greville tiara, inherited from the Queen Mother. For the occasion, in defiance of protocol, Camilla wore a long black dress with delicate silver embroidery: many small twigs intertwined on the bodice, sleeves and skirt. An outfit that was not appreciated by everyone: “too much” commented some of the most refined subjects in England (the comment bounced on social media). Her sumptuous dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield. And he is always at the top of the list of bookmakers betting on who will design the coronation dress.

La collana «City of London Fringe»

To match the diadem around Camilla’s neck shone the «City of London Fringe» necklace, given to Queen Elizabeth for her wedding in 1947. But that’s not all. In order: a pair of diamond earrings, the Star of the Order of the Garter, the Grand Cross of the Federal Order of Merit awarded by the German president and the brooch of the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II. Is it enough to speak of “affectionate looting”?