A woman called revenge. Camilla did it. Battle after battle, it took her more than half a century, she climbed to the top. She resisted the comparison with Diana, the hatred of the royal family, Elizabeth in the lead, as well as that of her subjects, and not only did she marry the prince of fairy tales, now king, but she also landed the most coveted title: wearing the crown not as a simple queen consort but as a queen.

Carlo’s ex lover is therefore about to get a new “promotion”. Next May 6, therefore, there will be two coronations. That of the king and that of the queen. As a result, Buckingham Palace will change Camilla’s official title: she will be Her Majesty the Queen. According to the Daily Mail, the first sign of the novelty came last week, when Camilla, updating the name of her social reading club, the “Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room”, launched the “Queen’s Reading Room”. Not even a shadow of the word consort.

And soon, according to the tabloid, the official register of the royal family will also change: «At the Palace it is thought that the title of “queen consort” is too cumbersome. Better that Camilla is known, simply, as “queen”». On the other hand, the royal staff already addresses Camilla as queen. And also several other newspapers, such as the Telegraph, have long since replaced the title of “queen consort Camilla” with that of “queen Camilla”.

But what will this change mean? There will be little of substance, but to gain and not a little will be his image. Because the title of queen will align her with the wives of the kings who preceded her over the centuries. Sovereign consorts such as Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the mother of Elizabeth II, or Mary of Teck (wife of George V) or, again, Alexandra (consort of Edward VII) are still known today by the simple title of queens. Furthermore, with the death of Elizabeth II, it no longer makes sense to use the title of queen consort to differentiate her from the queen who sat on the throne. On May 6, therefore, Charles III will be crowned king and Camilla queen.