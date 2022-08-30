Is dead Camilo Guevara Marchsecond son of the revolutionary and guerrilla Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara. This was announced by the Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel are Twitter.

“With deep sorrow we say goodbye to Camilo, son of Che and promoter of his ideas as director of the Che Guevara Study Center, which preserves part of the extraordinary legacy of his father. A hug to his mother, Aleida, to the widow and to the daughters and all whole family Guevara March “, reads the message.

According to diplomatic sources, Camilo Guevara March died yesterday in the Venezuelan capital Caracas “following a pulmonary thromboembolism that led to a heart attack”, reports the Cuban state news agency. Latin Press. She was 60 years old.

Graduated in Labor Law, he worked as project director of the Che Study Center Guevara in Havana, an institution responsible for promoting knowledge of the father’s thought, life and work.