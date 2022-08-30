Home World Camilo Guevara, the second son of Che, died
World

Camilo Guevara, the second son of Che, died

by admin
Camilo Guevara, the second son of Che, died

Is dead Camilo Guevara Marchsecond son of the revolutionary and guerrilla Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara. This was announced by the Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel are Twitter.

“With deep sorrow we say goodbye to Camilo, son of Che and promoter of his ideas as director of the Che Guevara Study Center, which preserves part of the extraordinary legacy of his father. A hug to his mother, Aleida, to the widow and to the daughters and all whole family Guevara March “, reads the message.

Bolivia: Mario Terán, the soldier who shot Ernesto Che Guevara, has died

by Alberto Flores D’Arcais

According to diplomatic sources, Camilo Guevara March died yesterday in the Venezuelan capital Caracas “following a pulmonary thromboembolism that led to a heart attack”, reports the Cuban state news agency. Latin Press. She was 60 years old.

Graduated in Labor Law, he worked as project director of the Che Study Center Guevara in Havana, an institution responsible for promoting knowledge of the father’s thought, life and work.

See also  Venezuela, a comic presents Maduro as a super hero fighting against the White House

You may also like

U.S. giant lunar rocket delayed launch due to...

Summary: Overseas people look forward to sharing opportunities...

Cuba: Camilo, son of Che Guevara, has died

Iraq on the brink of a civil war:...

London, arrests and violence at the Notting Hill...

Major conflict reproduces how difficult the Libyan peace...

Ukraine latest news. Aiea, Zaporizhzhia mission from Wednesday...

Earthquake today in Greece of magnitude 4.7: also...

Biden will ask congress for okay to sell...

4.7 magnitude earthquake in Greece, also felt in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy