campagna single player all’Xbox Showcase

by admin
After it was leaked yesterday, Turn 10 today confirmed the official cover of Forza Motorsport, the new state-of-the-art racing simulator arriving later this year. As anticipated yesterday, the cover shows us the Cadillac Racing V-Series.R of 2023 and the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ra of 2024, to be released at the end of the year.

But that’s not all: the team revealed that, at theXbox Games Showcase of June 11, the game will be present with a long demonstration of the single player Career mode! Finally we will be able to see something more concrete about the game, and we will obviously know the release date.

We leave you with the cover image: here it is below.

