The Regional Council building is transformed into a set for a neo-melodic video clip. On island F13, the tower that houses the seat of the bell assembly, the singer Christmas cake and the director Mark Canton a week ago they shot the video for “Nun ‘a voglio chiù”, the latest single from the new melodic. The clip was also posted on the channel YouTube by the artist two days ago and has already exceeded 22,000 views. Too bad no one authorized the shot. There is no go-ahead for filming by the offices of the Regional Council, let alone the general secretariat or the presidency. An “in-depth study” is already ready to verify what happened.

The only sure thing is that the regional councilor Fulvio Frezza hosted the troupe, including the singer, who appears in a cameo after one minute and 52 seconds in the video. «There are no Region logos in the video and it was all shot on a landing – defends the councilor – The location cannot be identified, except by those who know the headquarters. So for me it is not an institutional place, but a corridor». In reality, at the 34th second, the symbol of the Region can be clearly seen next to the doors of both lifts. Logos that disappear instead in another shot, in which a sort of golden plate appears with the name of Galletta, the name of the director and the title of the song.

The clip tells of two guys who hang out in the corridors of an imaginary office – precisely those of the F13 island – with the camera arranged in the “Camera cafè” style. A flirtation between the two protagonists until the spark strikes: effusions, hugs, kisses and in the end there is also a spicy scene, filmed between the photocopiers arranged on the floors and one of the many windows of the building. “The video was not authorized – explains the president of the assembly Gennaro Oliviero – It may have been a friend who went to find Frezza in the office, but there is no authorization for those scenes”.

It is rumored that someone from the Council – both from the majority and from the opposition – may request the singer to withdraw the video. Frezza tries to throw water on the fire: «My friend Galletta should have turned it on island terrace F10, which is not an institutional place. Due to the bad weather, everything was canceled and he kindly asked me to be able to use some spaces in the building: the corridor and the lift. All this without profit. I want to clarify that no one has received any money.

The urgency of having to shoot was linked to some commercial agreements of the singer, who should have published the video by a certain date, March 8th». On his Facebook profile, the Neapolitan councilor, just a week ago, wrote in a post: «Just a while ago with friends Christmas cake and the director Mark CantonEmiliana’s brother, who came by to say hello after recording a video for the new Christmas album» with attached photos.

According to Frezza «there was no violation. I just gave an artist in difficulty the opportunity to take two takes and some photos, that’s all. There are no economic interests behind this thing. And he presses on: «I challenge anyone who has never entered tower F13 to claim that it is the headquarters of the regional council. Those who do it are only trying to nitpick. There is no regulation prohibiting filming in balconies or next to elevators. It is a place of transit, not a hall: what authorization should we have asked for?». President Oliviero is not of the same opinion: «Tomorrow morning (today for the reader, ed) I will send a note to the councilor in which I will clarify that such things are absolutely not permitted in an institutional setting. We need to distinguish the institutions from the other”.

Read the full article

on Il Mattino