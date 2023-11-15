Home » Campinas Design Week 2023 at Artzzi – MONDO MODA
Campinas Design Week 2023 at Artzzi – MONDO MODA

Campinas Design Week 2023 at Artzzi

The beautiful new space (affectionately called the ‘Glass House’) of Arts was the setting to close @semanadesign Campinas 2023 on Monday, November 13th. The event featured the lecture “Looking at modern Brazilian design as art” with Ruy Teixeira and Otavio Nazareth. At the end, the book “Amplified horizon – Brazilian modern design” was launched, written by Ruy Teixeira and Jayme Vargas.

More than 200 architecture, interior design and landscaping professionals attended the event organized and created by businessman Lenine Faria – from Prosa Comunicação.
Photos: Guilherme Gongra.

