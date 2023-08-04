Camping in Serbia and at sea | Info

Campers are most often rented for seven, ten, fifteen days, but in Serbia, campers must be reserved several months in advance.

Camp vacations are becoming more and more popular among tourists, and one of the Twitter users did not hide his surprise when he decided to rent a camper for this summer, but he received the answer that the first available date is only four months away.

“We were thinking of renting a camper for 15 days and visiting Istria, Slovenia and northern Italy. We found a company from Belgrade. Great, I mean, who normally rents a camper, they even chose the color of the camper that was on the website. We will call, the first available date – November “, it was stated in the post.

This was followed by comments that “literally the whole of Europe is flooded with campers”, then that “campers have been booked in advance for years”, that it is obvious that “camper culture has reached us”, or “my godfather is renting, but I think he is free only at the end of August”, “campers are the best, we rent them in Ruma”, “campers are a mother, I’m thinking of selling everything and buying one…”.

“As early as April, the situation is like this and every season is like that. Since the corona period, we have received several emails and calls during the day, we are also contacted by foreigners, usually from the Balkans. At the moment, we do not have a single camper available,” says Nenad Simić from “BM Transport” in Belgrade.

According to him, campers are most often rented for seven, ten, fifteen days, and foreigners often take them for a month and visit all of Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and other countries in the region.

The price list depends on the season and the vehicle

It is interesting that there is also the possibility of delivering the camper to the address, as well as to airports in Serbia, which is charged an additional 50 – 100 euros., while renting a camper is from around 70 to 150 euros per day. One of the offers states that for the price of 70 euros in the low season, which lasts from November 1 to March 31, for four adults and two children, with air conditioning, alarm and GPS, you get free toilet fluid , gas bottle and others, and the amount of the deposit is 800-1,000 euros, depends on the vehicle.

In the middle season, from April 1 to May 31, and from October 1 to 31the price per day is 85 euros, while the high season is considered the period from June 1 to September 30, and the price per day is 100 euros. The discount for more than seven days of rental is five percent, and for more than ten days it is ten percent.

Jovana Paravinja, director of the vehicle sector at “Ethno Camp”, based in Ruma, tells “Blic” that they currently have no campers available. And there won’t be any until the end of August.

“The last week of August is the first free vehicle. Mostly seasonal, June, July and August are the months when the most rentals are made, and in that period all appointments are full. Of course, rentals extend throughout the whole year, and when it comes to skiing or spring and autumn tours of the metropolis. It often happens that people decide to travel in a camper van and usually return very satisfied. That’s the most important thing,” says Jovana Paravinja.

The entire summer season is spent in tours of seven or fifteen days, but it is mostly a question of longer periods, while in autumn or spring the rental goes for extended weekends, from Friday to Monday.

“The camper is not rented as accommodation, it is rented as a “rent a car”, and on the other hand, it also provides an additional option because inside the camper there is everything you need, kitchen, bathroom, living room, bedrooms, cabin, most of them have large boxes for packing things, they have heating, cooling, and everything necessary for driving and living. Some are for two or three people, some for four or five,” says Jovana Paravinja.

“The price depends on the season and the vehicle and ranges between 90 and 140 euros. Discounts are granted every time a longer rental period is involved. The vehicles are still under warranty, they are insured and fully equipped. We send the client on his way with bed linen, dishes, and everything he needs, as if he were entering the accommodation and carrying only his personal belongings”, they explain in the “Ethno camp”.

Camping in Serbia

The prices of the camping park in Serbia, on Fruška Gora, according to the price list on the website, are 550 dinars for the stay of an adult, 300 dinars for children from 7 to 14 years old, it is free for children under 7 years old, setting up a camper is 650 dinars, a place for a larger tent is 400 dinars, and for a smaller one 300 dinars. A place for a caravan is 600 dinars, the rental of a caravan is 1,000 dinars, the use of a washing machine and a clothes dryer are 300 dinars each.

In the campsite near the White Church, a place for a camping vehicle or trailer is 800 dinars, for a small tent 200 dinars, for a larger tent 400 dinars. For a pet, you pay 300 dinars, an electricity connection is 100 dinars, there is also the service of using a washing machine and everything else essential for camping.

