CAN 2023: jostling during the Benin-Senegal match, gratuity and incivility kill – Challenges of the century

The match between Benin and Senegal on behalf of the 5th day of the CAN 2023 qualifiers is making headlines. Jostling at the General Mathieu Kérékou stadium caused several deaths and injuries in the ranks of the Beninese public. From then on, photos of the victims made the rounds on social networks.

The evening of this Saturday, June 17 remains dark for several Beninese supporters and families despite a 1-1 draw. The horde of supporters during the match Benin – Senegal caused deaths and several injuries. A critical situation that affects several families. “I come from the Hubert Koutoukou-Maga National University Center (CNHU-KM). I have been informed that my child has lost consciousness following the jostling that occurred during yesterday’s match”, said André, a father. Her child was admitted to the emergency room in critical condition. Like the child, several youngsters were injured and others lost their lives. A youngster from Cocotomey by the name of Kérol, who came to watch the match, died at the Mènontin area hospital after having also completely lost consciousness at the stadium.

The incivility of the Beninese public, the big bad



A real civic problem arises when you know that each numbered ticket corresponds to its front door. In reality, the Beninese public refuses to comply with the rules on the premises. “Many wanted to stay where theirs were. So, when they have tickets that give them access to another perimeter of the stand, they go around to join theirs.. », confides Tanguy Tchidimè a witness of the facts before making it known that the police were putting order, but some did not care and wanted to do their will. This caused the police to bludgeon the unruly, and hello to the big mess between the police and the public. Other people with the ticket necessarily wanted to go through the main entrance to the stadium. The incivility and indiscipline of some supporters therefore complicated the work of the organizers.

Free tickets, a double-edged sword?

The Ministry of Sports through the Beninese Football Federation has decided to make free tickets available to all Beninese. This gratuity seemed to be one of the starting points of the jostling. Since a large Beninese public made the trip. From the idea of ​​free admission, the organizers should take the appropriate measures to supervise the world who come to follow the spectacle of the match between the cheetahs and the lions of Senegal.

With regard to the management of the public, the management of the entrances and exits of the stadium, many failures were noted. This led to overflows of the public in certain perimeters of the stand while other perimeters of the stands are less loaded. “You have to have the honesty to say it. People who had VIP Passes and invitations found it very difficult to enter the Stadium. There are even authorities who could not follow the match and turned around. The management of entries has totally distorted »laments the artist Crisba.

Beyond the free tickets, Beninese football players have failed in the organization. And who wants to move forward must learn from the facts that have happened. The Ministry of Sports and the FBF must then draw the best conclusions to take the bet of a good organization of the next matches. Investigation is opened by the public prosecutor to locate the responsibilities. In the meantime, indiscipline, incivility and gratuitousness have plunged Beninese families into mourning. Peace to the soul of the missing despite the famous equalizer in the light of a furious strike from Rachid Moumini in the 78th minute.

Medard Clobechi