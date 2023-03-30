Cameroon was held in check yesterday, March 24, 2023, on its own facilities in Yaoundé by a crew very compact Namibian.

Unbalanced on paper, the match between the Indomitable Lions and the Brave Warriors of Namibia delivered a real spectacle. After a start to the game controlled by the Lions, the Namibian striker Peter Shalulile occurs and opens the scoring on an error by the Cameroonian defense at the 27e minute of game.

Zambo Anguissa and his foals pushed without being able to make a difference in the first period.

Back from the locker room, the Indomitable Lions took the game into their own hands. But we had to wait la 72 e minute to find the way to the opposing goals. Olivier Kemen took over on a whim the free kick of Pierre Kunde Malong, thus scoring his first goal with the Cameroonian team. Even if it is true that a victory would allow Cameroon to win its ticket for CAN 2023, the Indomitable Lions will still have to wait before validating their participation. This is what the coach promised Rigobert Song in a post-match press conference which already announces the colors for the return match:

« I think we should have done better and we lacked intention. We conceded a goal that came from ourselves. But I’m proud of my team because they recovered in the second half. We will learn later. The next game is going to be different.« Rigobert Song, coach of the Cameroon team

However, I would like to share my observations and my analysis of this difficult back-to-school period for Cameroon.

Mes Tops

For its first match on the way to CAN 2023, Cameroon was forced to snatch a draw at home against the young Namibian selection.

Olivier Kemen

I don’t know about you but me, I thought I saw play N’golo Kanté in the field. Cameroon have found the 6 they have been looking for for a long time. First selection and first goal for Olivier Kemen with the Cameroon team. Clean and vertical ball exit, perfect tempo-above average tactical intelligence, controlled short and long passes, excellent occupation and management of space. He does incredible defensive work on the field, a very good 6. As we say here at home, the guy is good and he is in control.

Nouho Tolo

He has been sporting the green, red and yellow tunic for some time, one of the best indomitable lions. And he demonstrates it game after game, no offense to some jealous and embittered with childish vociferations. This guy, I love him because he plays with love. As soon as he sings the national anthem, he becomes as if he were at war. I saw even more improvement in his offensive quality (dribbling, passing, Crossing)… Go ahead champion!

Zambo Anguissa

I believe that the armband allowed Zambo a lot to take responsibility as committed yesterday more than ever. I loved. Well surrounded with guys like Kemen we see that he is much more interesting.

Could Pierre Malong

Kunde is always underestimated, he is junked with the national team but every time he plays he proves. Not only does he have a good volume of play, but he also succeeds in his crosses.

Mes Flops

Another very very complicated match for some lions yesterday against Namibia.

Bryan Mbeumo

The Brentford player has still not scored a single goal with the Indomitable Lions in 7 games. The status of indisputable holder that SONG gave him turns out to be counterproductive. He plays too far back, also keeps the ball too much. It’s true that he created chances and made some interesting crosses but he has to work on his shots. Somehow, I think it needs to be given some time. I say this because Toko Ekambi had the same problem: scorer in the club but not in the national team. And over time, he began to be decisive. Casually, his second half was better.

Epassy

I want to tell Epassy that the goalkeeper plays on his line. Even if he already knows it, I want to tell him again. What goal did he concede? He was not very reassuring and the players preferred to clear the balls rather than play with him. On the action there, there are three culprits: the first Christopher WoohCastelleto (he covered the ball badly. Even if there is communication, it must be between the player and the ball. Here, he is off-centre, hence the attacker’s reaction), Epassy himself. But, I attribute the fault much more to Epassy because he is in goal. He can tell the player put the ball in touch, play with me or he was going out to play the ball well before the arrival of the opposing striker.

My comment

I found the lions reassuring despite the goal conceded. The match was constructive, the midfield confident, the wingers active and the sense of play normal.

Nevertheless, I believe that Epassy should be asked to help its defenders. I saw Wooh and Castelletto so confused yesterday, which is not their habit.

Nobody organizes the defense and corrects the movements of the defenders more than the goalkeeper in a match, because being behind, he sees all the openings left and the bad movements made. That’s why you’ll see top goalkeepers regularly yelling at their defenders. I also tell myself that Epassy is afraid to talk to these defenders because there is no explanation how a goalkeeper can be so calm while his defenders suffer from a positioning and marking problem.

Otherwise, the lions had a good game overall, especially the second period, and the substitutes did a lot of good. Namibia clearly came to put the goal in front of the box and without our attackers… we had to manage a bit.

However, the truth must be said, the lawn also did not help. It was the source of a lot of missed passes, several failed side changes, many failed checks as well. As long as Africa does not know that football is also grass and that special attention is needed for that, we will not evolve. Why is the lawn of Guingamp or Northen forest in the English 2nd division a thousand times better than that of Yaoundé? I didn’t find it normal.

Somewhere, I especially saw a Cameroon losing its bearings in attack in the absence of its leaders. I’m especially afraid of the aftermath of Aboubakar Vincent, Choupo and others. We must find similar profiles with their potential. This is very crucial for the future. Fortunately Aboubakar Vincent will be there for the next match, it’s up to the coach to create a symbiosis between Ganago and him because it is obvious that the 4-3-3 is not very effective.

I have confidence for the return match.

Go lions!