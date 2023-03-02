Dutch geologist Frank Hogpitts has tweeted out a number of recent earthquake predictions, and he explains more predictions via his YouTube channel. He confirmed his prediction again on the channel after the earthquake.

Hogpitts, of course, caused a worldwide sensation, as experts agreed that it was difficult to correctly predict earthquakes before they struck. On the other hand, many researchers believe that it is possible to create something related to “artificial intelligence” and use it to predict what will happen in advance. So, can artificial intelligence be used to predict earthquakes?

Earthquake Prediction

Earthquake prediction is a branch of seismology whose goal is to delimit the time, location and magnitude of future earthquakes within a clear range, rather than the probability estimation of the general risk of earthquakes.

Scientists in the 1970s were optimistic that a practical method of earthquake prediction would soon be found, and the few successful claims sparked controversy.

Indeed, there are many ways to predict earthquakes, such as observing unusual behavior of animals, measuring changes in groundwater levels, oil pressure in oil wells, changes in ground temperature, leakage of radon gas from fractures, shock analysis or seismic gaps, and using probability based on historical data Model predicts earthquakes.

Still, these methods are unreliable and unable to accurately determine the date, location and magnitude of earthquakes, so many researchers see artificial intelligence as the key to the future of global earthquake prediction.

How can artificial intelligence predict earthquakes?

Artificial intelligence techniques can find hidden patterns in data to help predict earthquakes. AI algorithms can be used to analyze data, identify patterns, monitor subtle changes in the Earth’s surface, and analyze other sources of data that may indicate an impending earthquake.

AI-based models can also use features such as seismic activity, electromagnetic interference, and groundwater changes to predict when, where, and how strong earthquakes will occur.

The AI-based model can also use small earthquakes and their secondary stimulus effects to track the evolution of the micro-strain fields that govern the earthquake core.

Machine Learning and Improved Earthquake Prediction?

Machine learning is a branch of artificial intelligence that allows computers to learn from data. Machine learning algorithms can find hidden patterns or associations in large amounts of data that humans may have difficulty detecting or interpreting.

For example, a team of geophysicists has applied machine learning algorithms to earthquake prediction in the Pacific Northwest and expects success in laboratory predictions. According to a report published in Quanta Magazine, the algorithm was able to spot patterns that predicted the likelihood of an earthquake. The team hopes to use the algorithm to predict real earthquakes to help reduce the damage they cause.

Additionally, a study published in the journal Nature in August 2021 discusses how machine learning can help improve earthquake predictions by analyzing seismic data.

The study suggests some potential directions for future research, such as developing hybrid models that combine machine learning with physics-based methods, and exploring causal relationships between seismic variables. The study concludes that machine learning has great potential to enhance earthquake prediction, but requires careful evaluation and interpretation.

Using deep machine learning to detect thousands of hidden earthquakes

AI uses seismic data to analyze their strength and patterns, which can help predict earthquakes and their aftershocks. For example, scientists at Stanford University developed a system that uses deep machine learning to detect thousands of hidden earthquakes—a technique that uses seismic waves to detect small earthquakes.

All in all, the new technique is an exciting development in the field of earthquake research, allowing scientists to gain insight into how earthquakes evolve over time, which may help them better predict future earthquakes and their impacts. potential impact.

According to the findings, a system that uses deep learning to monitor earthquakes may accurately detect small and common earthquakes, but may fail to detect large and rare earthquakes, and may also be affected by urban noise – the latter Can mask earthquake signals.

The accuracy of earthquake prediction using machine learning will depend on multiple factors, such as the quality and quantity of data, and the type and complexity of algorithms. Different studies have reported varying predictive accuracies, ranging from 80% to 98% in some cases. However, earthquake prediction still has a lot of uncertainty and variability.

Deep neural networks, on the other hand, can learn complex hypotheses from data, which can help filter out urban noise that may mask seismic signals and discover hidden earthquakes, thereby speeding up and improving the accuracy of earthquake monitoring and analysis.

Recently, following a series of devastating earthquakes in some countries around the world, people have paid more attention to the science of predicting earthquakes, and the related debate has also increased, but there is no doubt that the development of artificial intelligence-based The technology‘s earthquake prediction system will help predict disasters and can take the lead in this promising new field.