[NTD Times, Beijing time, March 25, 2023]North Korea said on Friday (24th) that it has completed the test of a new type of underwater nuclear attack unmanned vehicle, which can destroy coastal facilities, ports or ships. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue took a strong stance on this.

North Korea’s state media said on Friday that the underwater nuclear-attack drone, called Tsunami, cruised for more than 59 hours at depths of 80 to 150 meters during tests and detonated in waters off the east coast on Thursday a mock nuclear warhead.

According to the report, “Tsunami” can be deployed on any coast and port, and its main task is to secretly sneak into enemy waters and generate super-large-scale radiation waves through underwater explosions to destroy enemy naval strike groups and major combat ports.

North Korea also took the opportunity to warn again that the United States and South Korea should stop their joint military exercises.

Experts believe that North Korea’s display of its latest underwater nuclear weapons is a direct response to the deployment of strategic resources by the United States on the Korean peninsula.

Kim Dong Yub, assistant professor at the University of Korean Studies in Seoul, South Korea: “Even if it (the underwater nuclear attack drone) is launched from any port in North Korea, this distance will allow it to attack almost any port of the US military in South Korea. Not only that, North Korea Said it could be carried by ships. If it was carried by a ship disguised as a merchant ship, it could attack the Japanese port of Yokosuka, where the US military is located, or even farther, such as Guam.”

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue responded strongly to North Korea’s escalation of provocations and underwater nuclear strike capabilities while continuously testing missiles.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue: “I will make sure that North Korea pays for its reckless provocation.”

Yin Xiyue said that South Korea will greatly strengthen the three-axis system to deal with the North Korean threat and further consolidate the security cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea.

South Korea’s three-axis system is a military enhancement plan that includes the “Kill Chain System” (Kill Chain), the “Korean Missile Defense System” (KAMD), and the “Massive Punishment and Retaliation Program” (KMPR) with preemptive strikes.

On Friday, the U.S.-South Korea joint air exercise “Warrior Shield” completed the final day of exercises. Over the past five days, the US and South Korea air forces have dispatched a variety of fighter jets and attack aircraft. The drills include air-to-air live ammunition shooting and air-to-ground bombing exercises.

Comprehensive report by Yan Shu, a reporter from NTDTV