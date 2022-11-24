As one of the platforms that owns the right to broadcast the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, CCTV, many fans choose to watch the World Cup on CCTV, but some friends want to cast their screens on TV, do you know how to do it? Let’s take a look with the editor below.

CCTV World Cup projection tutorial

First of all, you need to pay attention to the following points when casting a CCTV video:

Make sure the TV/box is on the same network as the phone

Click the TV icon in the upper right corner of the central video mobile player

Select the device to cast

Adjustable picture quality (up to 1080p)

CCTV is the most “equal” in terms of picture quality: no need to install apps or open membership, all support 1080p (but the upper limit is also 1080p)

In addition, the CCTV video screen is the same as the CCTV cable TV (the CCTV station logo in the upper left corner is replaced by the CCTV logo) and is the most concise

How to view Qatar World Cup

The World Cup in Qatar entered the Middle East for the first time, and the countries in the Middle East are indeed worthy of joy. Of course, there are also huge controversies. On December 2, 2010, Blatter opened a white mysterious envelope at the Zurich Convention and Exhibition Center and announced to the world that Qatar had won the right to host the 2022 World Cup. The vote was called “the most significant decision in the history of sports“, and it also brought to an end the most controversial World Cup bid in history.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup will be held in the northern hemisphere winter for the first time, and the overall time will be reduced from 32 days to 28 days. Qatar’s climate is different from that of ordinary northern hemisphere countries. Qatar is very hot in summer, and the temperature can reach up to 45 degrees. This kind of temperature is a kind of torment for athletes, and it increases the probability of heatstroke and injury. In winter, November is the most comfortable time in Qatar. It is cool and dry, and the minimum temperature is 7°C, which is not too cold, so it is very suitable for competitions.

