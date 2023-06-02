Can Hungary be deprived of the presidency of the Council of the European Union?

In a year’s time, the Hungarian government should assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the body with legislative powers in which sit the representatives of the 27 governments of the member countries. The presidency of the Council belongs to all the countries in turn: the last time for Italy was in 2014, while its next presidency is scheduled for 2028.

However, many within the European institutions are wondering whether it makes sense that such an assignment could be managed by a semi-authoritarian country, whose far-right government has been quarreling with the European institutions for years now on issues such as civil rights, those of minorities and respect for the independence of newspapers and magistrates. The conflict has reached such a point that the European Commission has suspended a large part of the funds coming from the Union’s multiannual budget which should be due to Hungary.

«Isn’t it an irreconcilable contradiction, holding the rotating presidency of the Council and systematically violating the values ​​of the Union?», he asked on Twitter Alberto Alemanno, transparency expert and founder of The Good Lobby organization.

The presidency of the Council is assigned to all the member states in turn to ensure that each of them is involved, more or less once every 15 years, in the direct management of the governance of the European institutions. The country that holds it directs the preparatory work for the meetings of the Council, therefore in fact dictates the political agenda of the Council and consequently that of the other institutions (having legislative power, all the main norms must pass from the approval of the Council). As the Council itself explains on its official websitemanaging the presidency “has been compared by some to organizing a dinner at home: you make sure that the guests spend an evening in harmony, that they express different opinions during the meal but then leave on friendly terms”.

Some countries manage to achieve very concrete results during their presidency. In 2020, for example, during the first weeks of the German presidency, the Next Generation EU, also called the Recovery Fund, was approved, the main financial instrument to counter the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic.

On Thursday, the European Parliament will vote on a motion to officially discuss the possibility that Hungary will not be assigned the rotating presidency of the Council. In a draft of the motion obtained from Reuters we read that the Parliament “questioned the fact that Hungary is able to credibly fulfill this task, in the light of the violations of European standards”. The motion is also expected to be approved with the support of the main center-right party, the European People’s Party, from which the party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Fidesz, left in 2021 after much controversy.

However, Parliament has no power to modify the assignment of the rotating presidency, which instead belongs to the Council.

The first doubts about the future Hungarian presidency also emerged in the Council, which among other things should begin on 1 July 2024, i.e. immediately after the 2024 European elections, at a very delicate moment in which, for example, the heads of the Commission are decided European and Parliament.

“I have my doubts that Hungary manages to manage the presidency of the Council in a positive way”, he said Thursday the German Minister for European Affairs, Anna Lührmann. Other countries, however, seemed more cautious about making a decision that would be unprecedented in European history. “We expect neutrality and impartiality on their part,” said for example the French minister for European affairs, Laurence Boone.

However, it is not very clear which and how many countries would be willing to prevent Hungary from managing the presidency of the Council, nor what tools are available to do so.

A study by the respected Dutch think tank Meijers Committee came out last week that provides some answers: the report (PDF) suggests, for example, that the 6 months of the Hungarian presidency could be divided between the preceding Belgian presidency and the following one, i.e. the Polish one (or even the one still following, i.e. the Danish one, due to a situation similar to Hungary in which Poland is located).

Or it could be the European Council, i.e. the body that brings together the 27 heads of state or government, to take a decision on the matter: however, it would require a unanimous vote, as in the vast majority of areas in which the Council of the European Union or the European Council. In that case, however, all the other European countries would have to be convinced: even those that risk finding themselves in the same situation as Hungary in the future, such as Poland for example.