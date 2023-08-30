can serbia play against america at mundobasket | Sport

The MONDA columnist took us through the calculations in the Mundobasket final. Read and calculate what is needed, it’s simple.

The appetizer is over, now it’s time for the main thing – the second stage, the fight for the quarterfinals, and then, God of health, for the medals!

First, we won’t waste too many words about today’s match. South Sudan delighted me personally – they played bravely, with heart, they showed the athletic capacities that are required in modern basketball. And really, kudos to them for that. They didn’t get upset in any of their three matches, and even though they lost to Serbia by a huge margin, it can’t be said that they didn’t show their teeth. The boys of coach Royal Ivi are now going to further play, and I wish them a lot of success, so that next year we can watch the South Sudanese at the Paris Olympics!

However, now is the time for all of us Serbs to engage in our favorite discipline – calculations. What do we need, who to win, who to “tactically” lose from, and how to avoid the Americans. Our next two matches on the program are on Friday and Sunday, and we will play them against Italy (Friday, 10:00 our time) and the Dominican Republic (Sunday, 14:00).

And let me tell you right away – there is no calculation. We are going to win everything, and thus avoid the Americans until the final! It’s rare that things turn out this simple, but here, this time it’s easier than beans. All Serbia needs to do is to finally pay off the old debts with the Italians, and then explain to the Dominicans that they still have to rise to our level, and that’s it. Lithuania is probably waiting in the quarter-finals, and we will have to wait for the semi-finals. That’s it. What is certain and certain is that both victories separate us from the Americans to the finals, and any other scenario will result in either an early return home or a quarterfinal with the USA. Of course, we can always say that coach Svetislav Pešić already has extensive experience with playing against the Americans in the quarterfinals at world championships, but let’s do our best not to let that happen.

How against the Italians? Well, the same as against the teams in the group. Let’s trust the backs, who seem perfectly “spanned” – Bogdan Bogdanović is in rhythm, Stefan Jović directs the attacks, and Aleksa Avramović gets involved with miniatures from the bench. Nikola Milutinov proved to be a bulwark under hoops, and the “X factor” is the young Nikola Jović, a man who came eager to show that he belongs among the elite. And for now, he also shows that – Serbia got a “four” for the present and the future. If things work out as they should, it’s time for Italy to finally fall…and only this time not to fall for Pocek’s theater. I don’t believe that the Serbian national team members are reading this, but just in case – if something starts to hug you and extend its hand, push it away. Win, then hug afterwards.

Dominican Republic? Towns is good, their players are good too, but we just have to be better. This is not an intransitive item either. The victory against Italy will give us all the confidence we need going forward. Let the Dominicans be the first to feel that “victory wave”, then let the good Karl-Anthony play against his teammate Anthony Edwards.

The rest today? Eh, everything went according to plan, one would say. Georgia defeated Venezuela, the Americans destroyed Jordan, the Brazilians triumphed against the Ivory Coast – Red Star supporters were greatly alarmed when they saw a minor injury to Jago Mateus, but it seems that everything will be fine here. New Zealand tormented Greece, but not enough, so Dimitris Itoudis’ volleys settled the match with firmness in the second half.

China goes into the playoffs without a win – Puerto Rico crushed them early, and didn’t allow any comebacks. Saša Đorđević still has a chance to secure an Olympic visa for the most populous country in the world, only, it will be very, very difficult… In the last game of the day, in that popular “Jakarta evening” term, the Spaniards easily disposed of Iran and thus go to the second round maximum.

The second round begins on Friday, and here are some wild predictions for the quarterfinals:

Serbia – Lithuania USA – Dominican Republic Germany – Spain Slovenia – Canada

Five days:

H. Ernangomes (SPA) … 21p, 5r, 3aN. Jović (SRB) … 25p (9/9, 5 triples), 2r, 3aPapapetru (GRE) … 27p, 6r, 1aBogdanović (SRB) … 23p (6/9 for three), 2r, 9aJago ( BRA) … 24p (6/7 for three), 12a

Anthony Edvards and Toko Šengelija were also good, but here, let it be like this today. See you again on Friday!

