Can the CDU cooperate with the far-right Alternative for Germany?

On Sunday Kai Wegner, mayor of Berlin and member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU, Germany’s main conservative party), took a very clear position on the possibility of his party collaborating with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). In a tweet published in the evening, Wegner said: “The CDU cannot, does not want to work, and will not work with a party whose political strategy is hatred, division and exclusion”.

Wegner’s words are a response to a disputed statement by his party leader, Friedrich Merz, who on Sunday alluded to the possibility of collaboration with the AfD at the local level. Merz had spoken about it during a television interview given to the channel Second German Televisionin which he argued that his party could collaborate “at the municipal level” with the AfD, which has recently seen a marked increase in support to become the second most popular political force in Germany.

Last June, the AfD had also obtained its first electoral victory at the local level, with the election of Robert Sesselmann as president of the district of Sonneberg, in Thuringia, a state in central-eastern Germany.

During the interview Merz had added that the so-called “cordon sanitaire”, an expression that indicates the refusal of one or more parties to collaborate or make agreements with certain opposing political forces, should only apply “to legislative bodies including the European Parliament, the Bundestag [il parlamento tedesco] and the regional parliaments’; he added that in the event that an AfD mayor is elected in a German city or municipality “it is natural that we have to look for ways to ensure that we can continue to work together in the city”.

Merz’s words have provoked strong debates and clear positions within his party, the CDU. Merz had been elected leader in November 2021 and had promised to strengthen the CDU and «halve» the consents of the AfD. Many party members have been adamant about giving political space to a right-wing, obscurantist and populist extremist party, in which even influential members have made Holocaust-denial statements, taken positions of extreme nationalism and xenophobia, especially towards Muslim people, and denied the existence of climate change, among other things.

In addition to the mayor of Berlin, Annette Widmann-Mauz, leader of the Frauen Union of the CDU, a group that brings together women of the party, and Norbert Röttgen, former group leader of the CDU in parliament and a very influential member of the party, also spoke out against Merz’s statements. Röttgen said that the CDU line on not collaborating with the AfD is to be understood as binding, and that “anyone who wants to change this situation must find a majority in a federal party conference”. Röttgen added: “Until then, everyone must abide by the resolution.”

Consensus for AfD seems particularly high in areas of former East Germany, where the economic and social context is more problematic and where trust in more institutional parties has been greatly reduced in recent years.

