Can the DPP replicate the miracle of the 2020 general election after another big defeat in local elections- BBC News 中文

image source,EPA

Tsai Ing-wen

In Taiwan’s nine-in-one election that just ended, the DPP lost a lot of land. In the capital city of Taipei, Chen Shizhong, who was favored at the beginning of the nomination, was reversed by Jiang Wanan of the Kuomintang; big cities such as Taoyuan, Keelung, and Hsinchu, whose municipalities were rated as five-star by the media, were unable to continue to govern, and the result shocked Taiwan’s political circles.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who is also the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party, announced her resignation as party chairman on the night when the election results were announced. Currently, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Qimai, who was re-elected, is acting as his deputy. In the last local election in 2018, the DPP also suffered a big defeat, but it won a big victory in the 2020 presidential election. Whether such a surprising drama can be repeated, there is a lot of discussion from all walks of life.

According to data from Taiwan’s Central Election Commission, in the 2018 local elections, the KMT won 6.1 million votes, while the DPP won nearly 4.9 million votes; in the 2020 presidential election, Tsai Ing-wen won nearly 8.17 million votes, while Han Guoyu won 5.5 million about. In this local election, the Kuomintang won 5.4 million votes across Taiwan, beating the DPP’s 4.7 million votes. Compared with 2020, the DPP has lost more than 3 million votes. Compared with 2018, the number of votes of the two parties this year has a relatively obvious gap.

Statistics show that not all of the more than 3 million votes were poured into the Kuomintang or the third-force People’s Party. Most of them are from voters who did not vote, or voters who expressed their dissatisfaction by not voting. They are considered to be “middle voters” with young people as the main axis. They voted a lot in 2020 to help Tsai Ing-wen win a big victory. To the taste of victory.

