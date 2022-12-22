Can the economy recover quickly after the epidemic is lifted?

2022-12-21

After three years of the epidemic, it is finally coming to an end, let go, and there is no turning back. Everyone can move freely, and the itinerary code has also been removed from the shelves. This is a situation that everyone has to face. The most important thing is to do a good job of personal protection.

It is said that liberalization is to let the economy run, but it seems that it has not yet started. Everyone should have encountered similar problems recently: people around you have become more and more positive, and many people have started to say: the economy is even more difficult to run. In fact, this painful period is inevitable.

Regarding the consumption and economic recovery after the epidemic, we might as well turn our attention to Japan, a neighboring country to the east. Since March 2020, Japan has experienced seven waves of infection of the new crown epidemic. On October 11 this year, the Japanese government announced the cancellation of a series of Control measures taken for epidemic prevention. After the epidemic, a series of changes have taken place in the prosperity of various molten steels and sectors in Japan, as well as the consumption habits and willingness of residents. On October 28, Nomura Orient International Securities released the report “Consumption Recovery after the Epidemic in Japan–Interpretation of the Drive and Rhythm of Recovery after the Epidemic, Residents’ Consumption Habits and Evolution of Consumption Willingness” report, which conducted a detailed research and interpretation of the above situation.

