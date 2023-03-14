Beach Soccer, CAN, CHAN, CAN U20, Senegal maintains its hegemony over African football. The juniors, after the seniors and the locals, won their first continental title…

First round: Walk on the embers

Fallen into the group of death, the country of the Terranga wasn’t going to be a real favourite. Ahead of host nation Egypt and Nigeria, the record holder for the number of titles 7 in the competition, Mozambique were the only team truly within the reach of the lion cubs. A delay on paper, which they had to quickly fill on the ground, with extraordinary performances. Race results:

Senegal – Nigeria: 1-0

Senegal – Mozambique: 3-0

Senegal – Egypt: 4-0

Ranking :

Senegal: 9 Points | Nigeria : 6 Points Mozambique: 1 Point | Egypt: 1 Point

Quarter-final: Benin, with difficulty

Brilliantly qualified, Senegal therefore logically begins to scare. Its future adversary, Benin, third in Group C ahead of Zambia and behind Tunisia and Gambia, is preparing to face a pack of young Lions determined. West African, a duel of felines that the Cheetahs will lose with difficulty, but finally, on a goal by Samba Diallo, “Little Mane”, at the 51e minute.

Senegal 🆚 Benin Highlights – #TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 Quarter-finals – CAF TV

Demi-finale : Fast and Furious

Launched, the men of Malick Daf no longer intend to stop. THE Grand Slam becomes possible and Tunisia can be taken. THE Eagles of Carthage, tough Congo winners on penalties (3-3, 5-4 on the tab), will simply end up in the sauce of the felids. 3-0 will be the final score of this final victory which almost already offered the trophy to the Senegalese, the Gambians victorious over the Nigerians in the other semi-final (1-0).

Senegal 🆚 Tunisia Highlights – #TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 Semi-Finals – CAF TV

Final: Validated

For a final, hard to do better. Without any possible dispute, the best selections of the tournament were going to cross swords in a fratricidal derby which will keep all its promises.

🇬🇲 The Gambia Road to the Final | #TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 – CAFTV

The Gambia, 5 wins, 10 goals scored, 0 conceded, will play a seasoned Senegal, 5 wins, 12 goals scored and 0 conceded, which will eventually achieve its one and only goal: success. The unfortunate finalists of the 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions will inflict Young Scorpions, after a great tactical opposition, their only defeat by winning 2-0. For the third time in a row, in three different categories, Senegal is African champion…

Senegal 🆚 The Gambia Highlights – #TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 Final – CAF TV

Players to follow

The empty stands, the world nevertheless witnessed, euphoric, the emergence of many talents during this African Cup.

The Congolese, Gambian and Nigerian attackers, Thanks Bassinga, Adam Bojang et Ibrahim Beji Muhammadwinger, distinguished themselves as well as the Senegalese Landing Badjibest goalkeeper of the CAN, Pape Diopbest striker, Amine Diopbest passer and Lamine Gueyebest player, winner of the last CHAN and now qualified for the next U20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Discover the full CAN U20 results