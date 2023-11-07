Can we really emancipate ourselves within the African family?

A few days ago, I posted a post with a similar title to share with you my experience on this subject. Post written and published following yet another family disagreement which helped me to express the anger of the moment. I had not realized the more general scope of the problem because I was too busy managing my own case but today, I am ready to talk about it with a clear head. Is it possible to free yourself from family in Africa.

pexels-marta-wave-6437537 pexels-engin-akyurt-1441151 pexels-thgusstavo-santana-2774292 The faces of life

A little background on my experience

I am the youngest and only girl/woman in my family and this has always represented enormous responsibilities for me. Without going into details, let’s just say that people have always been very demanding of me and all my life, I have struggled to live up to it with varying degrees of success. Sometimes at the cost of several traumas and depressions that I had to overcome on my own. Because it’s known in Africa, depression is for white people and the weak. Many dates have always pointed out to me that being the prototype of the “model girl” is like shooting myself in the foot. But there was no way I was going to disappoint my parents. And that’s the cause of most of my misfortunes now that I’m an adult. And, naturally, I want to assert myself as a woman.

pexels-feedyourvision-1184578 Exemplary journey

I have never subscribed to the ideology that freedom should be won within the family. I always believed that by doing exactly what was expected of me, it would be easier for me to emancipate myself. I admit that when I think about it, I feel so naive. By always wanting to do my best to meet expectations, I gave the impression that I had no desire or needs of my own. So when, as an adult, I wanted to assert myself, the harmony that had reigned until then was completely shattered. And as I continued to live under the same roof as my parents, it continued to deteriorate over and over again to the point where leaving became my only option.

Why is it difficult to free yourself from family?

In Africa, there are countless reasons why parents have control over children’s lives.

Already culturally and religiously, respecting one’s parents is the very basis of a child’s life. And this respect translates into absolute submission and devotion. At the risk of finding yourself “cursed” and living a life of misfortune. For this, most children, from a very young age, learn that they have a duty to remain silent and obey as long as they are considered children. Another way of freeing oneself from this authority is to permanently leave the parents’ house. pexels-nicola-barts-7927424 arrangement-with-box-unemployed-sign Freepik Financial difficulties

How can we then free ourselves from family/parents?

As I said above, winning my emancipation “the fair way” didn’t work. Despite all my efforts to free myself from parental authority in peace, I have so far not succeeded. At least I didn’t manage to get through it without a significant number of “clashes” which all ended in a cold war. So perhaps I am in a bad position to give sound advice. But I will give you two pieces of advice, one that perhaps I should have followed earlier and the second that I am preparing to follow from now on.

Freedom is being snatched away, the peaceful method does not work. Don’t be afraid to be yourself at the risk of shocking your parents. You owe them respect but you must be happy because as we say in Cameroon “the coffin is a place”. Your life is yours alone, live it without regrets because the day you die, you will be all alone. So avoid putting pressure on yourself to want to please others, even if they are your parents.Leave the family home as soon as possible! I know it’s not easy, financial means are sometimes not good. In addition, it must be admitted, with parents it is often comfortable and everything seems easier there. And that’s precisely where the trap lies, we absolutely have to get out of the “easy way”. It is better to preserve your mental health than to live in comfort. Because it may not seem like it, but family is an important factor in depression in young people. Personally I developed anxiety because of mine, something she never accepted. For her, I’m just too stressed, but what’s the cause? We wonder… Peace, self-respect, personal development, happiness etc. are everything a human being should aspire to be. And that shouldn’t be parenthesized for anything.

I hope that some parents will read this post and realize to what extent they can, without knowing it, be weights on their children’s shoulders and therefore question themselves. But above all I hope that those who are experiencing this situation will take courage to move forward. I finally hope to announce to you soon that I won this fight. But meanwhile,

Many things to you.

Share this: Facebook

X

