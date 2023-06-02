by mondopalermo.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The adventures of Viola Vitale and Francesco Demir continue. After the good response obtained last autumn in prime time on Canale 5fiction with Francesca Chillemi and Can Yaman has also conquered the audience of Netflix. Brothers or lovers? The first season finale left everyone in suspense. The script for the second season is in the pipeline. Can Yaman and Francesca Chillemi are ready to return to the set to shoot the new episodes….

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Can Yaman and Francesca Chillemi return to Palermo, that’s when the shooting of “Viola come il mare 2” begins – VIDEO appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».